(L-R) Sara Plummer helps Carrie Weiss into Makoshika Wellness’ BEMER chair, a service the organization provides in its facility at a cost to the user. According to information about the BEMER chair on Makoshika Wellness’ website, “The device uses a pulsed electromagnetic field — abbreviated as PEMF — to deliver a patented therapeutic signal. In just 8 minutes the device can enhance oxygen flow, blood flow, muscle conditioning, recovery, performance, physical fitness, muscular strength, endurance, energy, vitality, well-being, stress reduction, and relaxation.”
Brendan Heidner photo
Carrie Weiss relaxes in Makoshika Wellness’ BEMER chair while also testing out its BrainTap headset that guides meditation sessions through the use of light and sound therapy.
One Health hosted its 2nd Annual Wellness Fair at Dawson Community College on Wednesday and organizers believe the event was successful in a mission to raise awareness of accessible community healthcare services to students.
According to One Health’s campus liaison at DCC Amanda Vanorsdale, this year’s wellness fair consisted of five total vendors primarily focused on promoting campus-based services available to the students, as well as resources within the community.
“I do a lot of promotion throughout the year because this is a brand new program here and I hit it really hard in orientation in the summer,” Vanorsdale said. “We just wanted to remind them that the spring semester is winding down (and) these are the resources.”
She added some students may not realize how accessible certain healthcare services are to them, especially services provided onsite at DCC through One Health.
While there are likely many students from Glendive who know what healthcare and wellness services are available in the community, there are more still who came to town for the first time when they arrived at DCC.
“There are also a ton of students who aren’t from here and I think it’s really valuable to have them in person, on campus, so they can ask questions or pick up (resources),” Vanorsdale said.
Although the event was geared towards students at DCC, she added even she learned about resources and services that she too did not know were available through vendors such as the Dawson County Health Department, an organization she works with regularly.
“We see these vendors throughout the year ... but there was some stuff there that I didn’t know about,” Vanorsdale noted.
Due to an ever-changing list of healthcare and wellness resources, events such as the wellness fair on Wednesday are helpful in keeping everyone up to date on those available resources.
“Resources in town are changing all of the time, so it’s just really good to keep up on all of that,” Vanorsdale said.
The 2nd Annual Wellness Fair proved successful overall and effective in providing valuable information about easily accessible healthcare resources to students.
“Most of our informational packets were gone, most of our swag was gone and there was a lot of (teaching opportunities),” she said.
Vanorsdale noted that many students made a point to stop and learn more about One Health’s tele-health services available to DCC students on campus, something they may not have known about prior to Wednesday.
“A lot of (students) weren’t aware of how tele-health works or that we can do it right in the office,” she said. “I think that was probably the most informational thing of the whole health fair.”
At this time, One Health plans to continue hosting the annual wellness fair at DCC, as well as promoting healthcare services in Glendive at a variety of other events throughout the year.