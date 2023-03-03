Superintendent Elsie Arntzen is preparing our students to be Montana Ready by seeking Career Coaches. These Career Coaches will work remotely in designated regions around the state to oversee career exploration and work-based learning. Coaches will work with schools, parents, counselors, businesses, and industries by:

  • Guiding students through internships and/or apprenticeships
  • Developing and maintaining WBL recruiting procedures
  • Partnering with the Montana Department of Labor and Industry, private employers, and stakeholders to plan and implement WBL opportunities
  • Work collaboratively with Career and Technical Student Organizations (CTSOs) of each school and assist in partnerships with business/industry
  • Provide career pathway development guidance for high school and adult education students through the development of a personal portfolio through the Montana Career Information System