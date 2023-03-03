Superintendent Elsie Arntzen is preparing our students to be Montana Ready by seeking Career Coaches. These Career Coaches will work remotely in designated regions around the state to oversee career exploration and work-based learning. Coaches will work with schools, parents, counselors, businesses, and industries by:
Guiding students through internships and/or apprenticeships
Developing and maintaining WBL recruiting procedures
Partnering with the Montana Department of Labor and Industry, private employers, and stakeholders to plan and implement WBL opportunities
Work collaboratively with Career and Technical Student Organizations (CTSOs) of each school and assist in partnerships with business/industry
Provide career pathway development guidance for high school and adult education students through the development of a personal portfolio through the Montana Career Information System
“The addition of Career Coaches will strengthen the partnership between the public and private sector to grow our Montana workforce,” said Superintendent Elsie Arntzen. “School counselors have a lot on their plate and these coaches will be a bridge between community businesses and community schools. When schools and businesses work together with families, our students succeed.”
Superintendent Arntzen and the Office of Public Instruction are seeking to hire 10 Career Coaches throughout Montana. These are teleworking positions and require travel around the assigned region. Candidates should have a bachelor’s degree in business or a related field and one year of experience in a business setting. Other requirements include knowledge of:
Working with high school and adult students or similar populations as a mentor/advisor
Current employment trends
What it takes to be successful in the world of work
To apply for a Regional Career Coach position go to the website opi.mt.gov.