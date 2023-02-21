Dr. Colette Kirchhoff

Dr. Colette Kirchhoff speaks before a legislative committee discussing physician-assisted death (Photo via screenshot on Montana Public Access Network).

 Darrell Ehrlick

A new poll conducted by a conservative research firm has released results from a survey of Montana residents that show that nearly 9-in-10 do not favor criminalizing a doctor who helps a person with physician-assisted suicide.

Montana has been a state where the practice is legal, even if not widespread. If Montana were to change the law, through House Bill 210, sponsored by Sen. Carl Glimm, R-Kila, it would be the first state to reverse its legal stance on allowing medical intervention during a terminal illness.