Cape Air offers two flights in and out of Glendive every day.

 Image courtesy of Cape Air

The Dawson County Airport Board this week received notice that potential changes to Cape Air’s operations in the mid-West could have positive impacts on the company’s operations in Eastern Montana. Those changes would help address the recent wave of missed flights that the board has expressed concerns about.

This update came from Andrew Bonney, Cape Air’s senior vice-president of planning, who joined the board’s monthly meeting Tuesday via phone. Though he emphasized that no official changes have taken place yet, the chances are high that they will.

