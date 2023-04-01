The Dawson County Airport Board this week received notice that potential changes to Cape Air’s operations in the mid-West could have positive impacts on the company’s operations in Eastern Montana. Those changes would help address the recent wave of missed flights that the board has expressed concerns about.
This update came from Andrew Bonney, Cape Air’s senior vice-president of planning, who joined the board’s monthly meeting Tuesday via phone. Though he emphasized that no official changes have taken place yet, the chances are high that they will.
The change at hand in the mid-West, he said, is that airport authorities in that region are considering switching from Cape Air’s service to a regional jet for their Essential Air Service. Should that happen, Cape Air’s mid-West pilots will have to seek new routes to fly and the company will have to divert its resources, meaning more of both could be coming to Montana.
“The Essential Air Service portfolio of Cape Air looks like it may be changing. Operations in the mid-West, which we’ve been flying since 2009, has been up for bid this year, and it looks like some of the communities have recommended, three of those communities Cape Air currently serves, going to a regional jet,” Bonney said. “At this point, I would not be surprised if (the Department of Transportation) selected the regional jet and there was a transition at some point.”
The Airport Board began addressing missed flight concerns with Cape Air earlier this year, when airport officials noted that more flights were being cancelled due to pilots not feeling comfortable flying in adverse weather conditions. Dawson Community Airport manager Craig Hostetler has previously stated he is understanding of pilots not wanting to fly if they feel it is not safe to do so in the weather, but also noted he believed the reluctance to fly is coming from newer, less experienced pilots.
Throughout March, most flights from the airport were completed without issue, but there was a crew cancelled flight towards the end of the month that the board noted they were not pleased with.
“If you do end up with a bunch of your pilots that some of them would be moved out here to the Montana operation, that would hopefully take up some of the problems with crew availability. That’s what I’m hoping to hear,” Hostetler said during the meeting this week. “You guys were doing really good this month until just a couple days ago when, once again, we had a crew unavailability and we lost our evening flight which meant we lost our morning flight, and I knew a couple people wanted to be on them.”
Should the mid-West change be made official, Bonney said pilots in the region will be able to bid to fly on Cape Air’s other existing service lines in Montana, with the more senior pilots getting first choice.
While discussing its service, Bonney made sure to also say that Cape Air is committed to serving Montana. The company’s current service contract with the Montana Department of Transportation is set to expire on Dec. 31, with Bonney confirming that Cape Air will be rebidding for selection for Montana’s Essential Air Service when that time comes.
He explained that Cape Air often uses Montana — and Alaska — as an example of why the EAS program is important, as most communities are small and spread out, putting a lot of distance between the people and needed services, such as advanced medical care.
“When we’re talking with federal policy figures for the DOT about the Essential Air Service program, we actually talk about Montana EAS as one of the areas of the country where it really makes a lot of sense for this program,” Bonney said.
Board chairman Craig Stebbins also took the opportunity to ask Bonney about the possibility of a direct flight between Billings and Missoula, saying it is something riders and community members have inquired about regularly.
Bonney explained, however, that flying between Billings and Missoula is operationally unrealistic for Cape Air. The issues he pointed out were primarily the distance and altitude required to make that trip are challenges the company’s planes just aren’t designed to meet.
“Cape Air’s aircraft are intentionally not pressurized to save complexity, and to operate reliably over the Rockies, you simply have to be pressurized... And it’s 240 nautical miles straight line distance, and of course we’d have to fly (instrument flight rules) routing, so that starts to get kind of long for us as well,” he said.
The airport board’s next meeting is scheduled for April 25 at 5:30 p.m. at the Dawson County Courthouse.