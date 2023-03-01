Numerous potholes on streets in Glendive are an annual occurrence as changes in the weather continually thaws and freezes water inside cracks on the road. Sargent Avenue, as shown above, proves one of the streets with the most potholes each year.
As spring dawns and winter fades causing the slippery, snow-packed roads to go away, drivers will instead remain on alert for potholes and the City of Glendive Public Works Department will keep busy filling them as the weather gets warmer.
The Ranger-Review asked Public Works Director Frank Ceane on Monday questions about his department’s process of addressing potholes throughout the city’s streets; this is what he had to say: “We just fill them.”
According to information from Ceane, the City of Glendive has a $50,000 budget for asphalt cold patch each year.
“We use it,” Ceane said. “We just buy what our budget allows us to buy and we use it.”
Many may wonder how many potholes $50,000 worth of cold patch can fill, however there is no efficient way to make such a determination due to the varying sizes overtime.
Ceane noted it takes a great amount of time for his employees to fill potholes, as it is primarily manual labor.
“It’s time consuming,” he said. “(The potholes are) filled with a shovel and it’s all hand work.”
Depending on the size of the pothole, Ceane added, the cold patch is either tamped by hand for smaller holes or a small roller for the larger ones.
The continuous changes in the weather throughout springtime is the major reason for why potholes are created.
As water seeps into cracks in roads, colder weather causes that water to freeze and expand, which ultimately causes the ice formed to break up the asphalt.
Although there are many potholes this time of the year, especially after cold winter storms, the cold patch product would not last long if Glendive Public Works were to begin filling them, according to Ceane.
“When you (fill) them this time of year, they won’t last,” Ceane said. “The best day to fix a pothole is in 100-degree weather ... The hotter everything is, the better product you’re going to get.”
He noted his employees spent Feb. 9 and 10 patching potholes on Sargent Avenue due to warmer weather, however last week’s winter storm likely reopened some of the holes they just filled.
“We’ll be back redoing that,” Ceane said. “That’s a bad area every year ... It’s just something we deal with.”
The severity of the potholes in a specific area is dependent on the overall quality of the road surface in that spot.
As the weather permits, Glendive Public Works spends however much time they are able to go around and either take note of the potholes that need patching, as well as filling potholes.
“When we have the right weather and the schedule, we send guys out fixing potholes,” Ceane said. “If someone calls about a pothole, chances are we already know about it.”
Looking ahead, Ceane hopes to eventually equip the Public Works Department with upgraded equipment that makes patching potholes more efficient. Additionally, he is looking at trainings for his employees in order for them to have certification to operate other equipment the department currently has.
Nonetheless, he noted his employees fill potholes the best they can with the equipment they are permitted to use at this time.
“Eventually, I would like to get some better equipment for this kind of stuff,” Ceane said. “There are things we can do to get better and I want to get us moving that way.”