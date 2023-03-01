Potholes 1

Numerous potholes on streets in Glendive are an annual occurrence as changes in the weather continually thaws and freezes water inside cracks on the road. Sargent Avenue, as shown above, proves one of the streets with the most potholes each year.

 Brendan Heidner photo

As spring dawns and winter fades causing the slippery, snow-packed roads to go away, drivers will instead remain on alert for potholes and the City of Glendive Public Works Department will keep busy filling them as the weather gets warmer.

The Ranger-Review asked Public Works Director Frank Ceane on Monday questions about his department’s process of addressing potholes throughout the city’s streets; this is what he had to say: “We just fill them.”

Brendan Heidner can be reached at bheidner@rangerreview.com