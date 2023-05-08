The provisional ballots in the Glendive School District election were counted on Monday afternoon, changing the vote totals for the election but doing nothing to affect the overall results.

After the May 2 elections, the results determined that the elementary district building reserve levy passed, but the high school bond measure failed by over 100 votes and the high school building reserve levy failed by a single vote.

