The provisional ballots in the Glendive School District election were counted on Monday afternoon, changing the vote totals for the election but doing nothing to affect the overall results.
After the May 2 elections, the results determined that the elementary district building reserve levy passed, but the high school bond measure failed by over 100 votes and the high school building reserve levy failed by a single vote.
There were four provisional ballots in total to be counted on Monday, May 8. Three of those ballots were separated from the other ballots because they were incomplete until the registered voters were contacted and the necessary information was completed. That happened late Tuesday, Election Day, and were missed when ballots were transferred to the counting room on May 2. The final ballot was in need of correction, and the voter had until 5 p.m. on Wednesday to make that correction, which he or she did. The provisional ballots represented three districts: one was from the Glendive Elementary School District, one from the Lindsay South Elementary District and two from the Deer Creek Elementary District.
After Monday’s vote county, there was one additional vote against the elementary district building reserve levy, bringing the total to 1,138 in favor and 956 against the levy.
For the high school building reserve levy, there were three additional votes against it and one additional vote in favor, bringing the new totals to 1,184 against and 1,181 in favor.
Finally, for the high school bond, there were two additional votes against it and two additional votes in favor of it, bringing the new totals to 1,264 against and 1,103 in favor.
There is still the possibility a recount could be conducted, though for that to happen, a petition must be created by voters within the appropriate district.
Under state law, recount petitions must gather signatures from one-fourth of 1% of eligible voters within the appropriate jurisdiction. In the case of the Glendive Elementary District, County Clerk and Recorder Shirley Kreiman noted that amounts to 10 voters.
