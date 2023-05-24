Bridger Leak

When Bridger's Poplar Pipeline broke in 2015, oil was visible on the surface of the Yellowstone River.

The Montana Natural Resource Damage Program and the Fish and Wildlife Service are seeking public comment on a draft damage restoration plan for the areas of the Yellowstone River affected by the 2015 Bridger Pipeline oil spill. A public meeting on the matter is also scheduled to take place at the Glendive Public library June 1.

This is the latest round of public comments to take place as the state continues trying to fully restore the river and compensate those affected by the spill, which resulted in approximately 30,000 gallons of Bakken crude oil being spilled into the Yellowstone River on Jan. 17, 2015. Previous action taken included a $2 million settlement from Bridger for the spill in 2021, which will be used in the restoration process, and a scoping period earlier this year that identified possible actions for the damage restoration plan.

