The Montana Natural Resource Damage Program and the Fish and Wildlife Service are seeking public comment on a draft damage restoration plan for the areas of the Yellowstone River affected by the 2015 Bridger Pipeline oil spill. A public meeting on the matter is also scheduled to take place at the Glendive Public library June 1.
This is the latest round of public comments to take place as the state continues trying to fully restore the river and compensate those affected by the spill, which resulted in approximately 30,000 gallons of Bakken crude oil being spilled into the Yellowstone River on Jan. 17, 2015. Previous action taken included a $2 million settlement from Bridger for the spill in 2021, which will be used in the restoration process, and a scoping period earlier this year that identified possible actions for the damage restoration plan.
The purpose of the current public comment period is to determine how and where the actions identified in the scoping portion of the process can and should be used.
“The purpose of this restoration plan is to make the public whole for injuries to natural resources and natural resource services resulting from the oil spill by returning the injured natural resources and natural resource services to their ‘baseline’ condition (i.e., the condition that would have occurred but for the spill) and compensating for associated interim losses,” the draft restoration plan states.
According to reports of the incident, the spill, which originated from Bridger’s Poplar Pipeline near Glendive, contaminated water for as far as 30 miles downstream from the site of the incident, causing injury to wildlife, loss of recreational access and contaminating consumable water for people in the area for roughly a week following the spill.
While the restoration plan will include restoring affected habitats back to being suitable for wildlife, the compensatory part of the plan will include improvements to those areas as well. These include proposals to increase recreational access to the river to compensate for the loss of access during the spill, improve fish passages down the river to aid in season fish migrations and improve the river’s connectivity to the flood plain to promote the growth of riparian vegetation, as well as providing several other benefits for a naturally functioning river, according to the NRDP.
The plan includes breakdowns of several possible restoration actions to achieve these goals, as well as what those alternatives would cost. These plans range from doing nothing to allow for a natural recovery of the river or prioritizing habitat recovery or recreation compensation.
The option for a natural recovery has to be included in the plan under federal regulations. Under a natural recovery plan, literally no action would be taken from the state. This would be an extremely slow process that could result anywhere from complete restoration of the area to actually resulting in further deterioration. Further, the NRDP notes that if no action is taken, that also means there would be no compensation for those affected by the spill.
“Although injured resources could presumably recover to at or near baseline conditions, recovery would take much longer compared to a scenario in which restoration actions were undertaken. Additionally, the interim losses of natural resources would not be compensated under a no-action alternative.
“ If Trustees selected this alternative, the public would not be compensated for the substantial losses in natural resources and services caused by the oil spill,” the NRDP said.
The estimated cost for the no action plan would be approximately $150,000, covering the administrative costs of developing the restoration plan. The other alternatives would cost approximately $1.7 million.