The Whiteman Cattle Co. took home the first place prize, beating out 11 other teams for the top spot. Back row left to right; Tanner Solberg, Jordan DeSaye, Jace DeSaye, Ryan Smith, Lee Whiteman and Shania Whiteman. Front row left to right; Roan Smith and Cash Whiteman.
Whiteman Cattle Co. came out on top, taking the first place prize. (L to R) Team members Lee Whiteman, Ryan Smith and Jordan DeSaye chase down their first steer.
Shannon Elmore (left) and Tori Tooke (right) work together while the Alkali Inc. team from Carter County takes its turn in the arena.
John Henry Beardsley prepares to toss his lasso.
Spence Ingalls, with Jesperson Performance Horses, catches a steer.
John Henry Beardsley attempts to get control while struggling to pin a steer.
The Stensland Land and Cattle team takes it turn in the arena.
James Gorman with the Steppler Ranch team goes for the tied down.
(L to R) Trey Dempewolfe, Cassidy Cairns, Logan Phipps, Trista Hovde and Tanner Phipps (a.k.a. the Regulators) take over the arena.
(L to R) Jazlynn Schmidt, Nick Ree and Zane Dempewolfe from the Badly Scatter Cattle Company team work together to bring a steer down.
Hats and dirt flew on Thursday, July 27 as the Dawson County Fair kicked off with its first prime time event, the Glendive Ranch Rodeo. This year’s Ranch Rodeo brought a sizable group of competitors, with 12 teams from across the region gathering for a chance to take top prize.