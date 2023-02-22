The Dawson County High School Red Devils got a big 56-39 win over Sidney Friday in their final game of the regular season.

The team heads into the Eastern A Divisional Tournament in fourth place in the Northeast Conference. They will play Park County High School on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 1:30 p.m.

