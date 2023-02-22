The Dawson County High School Red Devils got a big 56-39 win over Sidney Friday in their final game of the regular season.
The team heads into the Eastern A Divisional Tournament in fourth place in the Northeast Conference. They will play Park County High School on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 1:30 p.m.
“It was a great way to send off our seniors,” Coach Wade Murphy said of Friday’s game against Sidney. “I really liked how we fought through some adversity and showed some toughness. We grew from this game. It was fun to see.”
Senior Michael Murphy had a big night for the Red Devils, scoring 23 points and adding three blocks. Junior Chase Crockett scored 14 points in the effort, and junior Riley Phipps added 10 points.
Murphy finished the season fifth in the conference in scoring, averaging 17.1 points per game. He is also fifth for free throws, averaging 77.3% at the line. Murphy was also fourth in rebounds, averaging 7.3 per game.
Several other Red Devils were in the top 10 in conference stats this season, including sophomore Levi Eaton who was eighth in overall scoring averaging 11 points per game, and junior Chase Crockett who was 10th overall with 9.9 points per game.
Coach Murphy said he likes where the Red Devils are as they head into the Divisional Tournament.
“Fergus is the obvious favorite, but after that I really think the field is wide open,” Murphy said.
If the Red Devils win on Wednesday against Park, they will turn around and play Lockwood, No. 1 out of the Southeast, at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
“Playing two games on that first day is a challenge but also, I like the fact that our kids get one more game on the Metra floor to get used to it,” Murphy said.
The coach has a lot of confidence in his team as they ready for the post season.
“I think we’ve improved a lot in just the last two weeks and I know our kids are ready to get down there and compete,” Murphy said.
Glendive 56, Sidney 39
Sidney 5 19 7 8 — 39
Glendive 11 11 18 16 — 56
SIDNEY: C Waters 14; A Larsen 7; B DiFonzo 6; K Huzenbiler 5; C McNally 3; G Sukut 2; C Heck 2.
GLENDIVE: Michael Murphy 23; Chase Crockett 14; Riley Phipps 10; Kohbe Smith 6; Shann McPherson 2; Kaden Haffner 1.