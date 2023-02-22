Rep. Matt Rosendale was in Glendive on Friday, Feb. 17 as he was scheduled to be the keynote speaker at this year’s Lincoln Day Dinner. While in town, he stopped by the Ranger-Review to talk about the first month of this year’s congressional session, as well as what constituents can expect him to be working on as the session continues.
He said he has been pleased overall with the first month on Capitol Hill, even as others would think the session got off to a rough start. Rosendale was one member of a group of about 20 law makers who forced numerous votes for Speaker of the House to take place at the start of the session as they used their party’s slim majority in the House to leverage negotiations of a rules package.
Electing a speaker took 15 rounds of voting over several days, but the rules package Rosendale and his associates wanted was ultimately secured. He said this was likely the biggest accomplishment of Congress’s first month.
“I know the first few days, from the outside looking in, were quite contentious, but the fact of the matter is that we were able to pass a rules package that empowers members equally now that had been sorely lacking in the way Congress conducted their affairs in the last 15 to 18 years,” Rosendale said.
Among the rules package’s provisions are changes that make it easier to call for votes to remove the Speaker of the House, establish committees and subcommittees, requiring mandatory spending increases to be offset by cuts to other mandatory spendings, eliminate proxy and remote voting for House members, eliminate labor unions among House staff and much more.
However, Rosendale’s personal favorite addition is the predictability he says the package brings for House members.
He explained that with the rules package dictating the creation of certain committees and how to conduct business, the schedules of lawmakers are expected to allow for more planning ahead of time. Part of that predictability, he said, is that lawmakers are guaranteed at least one week each month that they do not need to be in Washington.
During that week, Rosendale said he plans to spend more time in Montana, interacting with constituents and touring the state.
“We have very specific times and dates that we’re going to be doing things... I know there is one week a month that they have already blocked out that I will be able to visit around the state and visit with my constituents,” he said.
He has already kicked off his monthly tours, having spent last week making his way around the state including visits to Malstrom Airforce Base and Great Falls High School.
Looking forward at the remainder of the session, Rosendale said he is excited to address not just the major upcoming conversations that many people are anticipating, such as discussing the debt ceiling in the next couple of months and the next year’s budget this fall, but he also says there are things coming through his committees that he is excited for as well.
Rosendale is a member of the House Committee on Veteran affairs and the House Committee on Natural Resources and is chairman of the Committee of Veteran Affair’s subcommittee on technology modernization.
Under the technology modernization subcommittee there will be a lot of focus on addressing the Department of Veteran Affair’s electronic healthcare systems in order to improve delivery of benefits to veterans. He especially wants to address the Fort Harrison VA Hospital in Helena, which he said he has been unsatisfied with.
“There are some issues that have come up time and time again at the Fort Harrison veterans hospital. I’m not satisfied with the way that place is running and so I’ve been in constant communication (with Secretary of Veterans Affairs Dennis McDonough) and we’re going to make sure that the veterans are receiving the benefits they were promised and have certainly earned,” Rosendale said.
Under the natural resources committee meanwhile, Rosendale is working with Sen. Steve Daines to pass legislation to address management of federal forests, particularly in addressing litigation in regards to forest management. He also plans to intriduce legislation he hopes will improve domestic energy production.
Lastly, he said he would like to work on legislation that addresses healthcare, with a focus of getting rid of what he describes as “government controlled healthcare,” however he does not believe that legislation would make it far under the current presidential administration.