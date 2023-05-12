The Glendive Chapter of Walleyes Unlimited has begun work on several projects at Hollecker Lake, looking to improve and repair several of the area’s features that locals have enjoyed for years. The work is made possible due to a grant Walleyes Unlimited received earlier this year.
According to Dave Linn, a member of Walleyes Unlimited, work was completed the week of May 1 to provide more support for the boundaries of the lake and the beach area was re-topped with new sand. Coming up, work will continue on to the pier, the road will be re-graveled and then general maintenance will be done to the handicap access site.
“It’s mainly shoreline improvements around some of the fishing structures and piers, a lot of rip-rap and rocks have been thrown in. We had a lot of erosion around the exterior of the pond,” Linn said.
In total, Walleyes Unlimited received a $22,000 for the project through a Community Pond Improvement grant from the Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, awarded back in March. Linn noted that in addition to that grant, Walleyes Unlimited has also dedicated $8,000 to the effort and WBI Energy donated equipment and manpower for the repairs along the shoreline of the lake.
The work that has been done so far will likely be the most visible of the work that is coming. Linn said Walleyes Unlimited wanted to get this portion done right away in preparation for the FWP fishing day for Washington Middle School.
“I know we wanted to get some of this initial work done around the docks and the boat ramp because the annual Fish, Wildlife and Parks and Walleyes Unlimited Kids Fishing Day is and we wanted some of those improvements done prior to that,” he said. That event was originally scheduled for May 11, but was postponed until May 18 because of weather.
Linn expects it will be roughly another six weeks before all of the improvements and maintenance are finished. The good news, however, is that it currently looks like the work should have any major impacts on the public’s ability to access and use the lake.