Hollecker Work

WBI Energy donated equipment and manpower to help with some of the improvements at Hollecker Lake last week.

 Photo courtesy of Dave Linn

The Glendive Chapter of Walleyes Unlimited has begun work on several projects at Hollecker Lake, looking to improve and repair several of the area’s features that locals have enjoyed for years. The work is made possible due to a grant Walleyes Unlimited received earlier this year.

According to Dave Linn, a member of Walleyes Unlimited, work was completed the week of May 1 to provide more support for the boundaries of the lake and the beach area was re-topped with new sand. Coming up, work will continue on to the pier, the road will be re-graveled and then general maintenance will be done to the handicap access site.

