(L-R) Mike Hunter walks Dawson Community College student Angelia Zimdars through one step of the copper foil stained glass technique during a short workshop with one of Jennifer Wheeler's art classes on Monday.
A group of Dawson Community Art students work on a small stained glass project in a mini workshop with Mike Hunter on Monday.
Photo courtesy of DCC
A stained glass dragon created by Mike Hunter with at least six different colors of glass.
Photo courtesy of DCC
A stained glass design of an old Dawson Community College logo, created by Mike Hunter
Photo courtesy of DCC
An assortment of five small stained glass projects crafted by Mike Hunter.
Photo courtesy of DCC
On weekdays, Mike Hunter, 70, is a full-time mathematics teacher at Dawson Community College but on some weekends, he is a teacher of all things stained glass and he will soon teach one final stained glass class prior to his retirement at the end of the 2022-23 academic year, at least for a while.
In an interview on Monday, Hunter said he is in his 31st year as a math teacher at DCC, beginning his career with the institution in August of the 1992-93 academic year.
Approximately one decade before that, he picked up working with stained glass as a hobby after taking a class himself.
“There was someone else in town that was doing it and offered a class,” Hunter said. “I enjoyed it and been doing it ever since.”
Over the course of the 40 years spent working with stained glass, Hunter believes he has completed around 100 stained glass creations.
Although creating stained glass pieces for four decades, he added he only started offering local stained glass workshops 10 years ago.
Working with stained glass is very much a step-by-step process, which is one reason Hunter believes he was drawn to the craft so much as a mathematician.
Additionally, the versatility of the craft is one other reason he enjoys working with stained glass, as he noted he is able to make each project as simple or complicated as desired.
“I think it was just the designs that you could do and that you could sit and design something yourself,” Hunter said. “They can be pretty simple and still be something that looks really nice when you’re done, in fact, in some ways I think the simpler ones look better than the more complicated ones.”
When asked what is most enjoyable about teaching stained glass to others, Hunter noted he is primarily “just trying to get somebody inspired to do it.”
“I’ve always liked teaching anything, so it’s just showing them that it can be something that is fun,” he said, adding the craft is also much simpler than most people may realize.
Although simple in general, many of those who participate in his workshops express that the process takes a bit longer than they expected it to going in.
“I think they are usually a little bit surprised at how long it takes to do even a small piece,” Hunter said, noting anyone first learning how to do stained glass can take up to about six hours to complete a smaller project.
Hunter uses and teaches a stained glass technique known as “copper foil stained glass,” which is the use of adhesive copper tape and solder on the edges of the glass in order to stick each individual piece together.
“The reason you use the copper foil is solder doesn’t stick to glass, but it sticks to the foil,” he said. “So that is what holds everything together; the copper.”
Hunter is scheduled to teach his final stained glass workship on Saturday, April 22; that is, his last workshop for a while due to requirements set by the Teachers’ Retirement System following his retirement after DCC’s spring semester.
“When you retire under the TRS, there is a certain amount of time when you can’t do any work with a school system,” Hunter said, adding he will not be allowed to have any employment with a school for about 150 days after retiring.
At this time, Hunter’s final stained glass workshop is full.
Although likely to cease teaching stained glass workshops for some time, he noted he will certainly consider hosting them again as soon he is able but will definitely continue the craft as a hobby at home.