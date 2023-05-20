Building sports teams in small school districts can be a difficult job, with a lot of smaller schools turning to partnerships with other small schools or sometimes larger districts. These co-ops give student athletes the opportunity to compete in their favorite sports, providing incentive for them to stay in school and keep their grades up.

Since 2009, the towns of Richey and Lambert have formed a successful co-op, blending the best of both communities together into the Richey-Lambert Fusion.

