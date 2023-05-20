Building sports teams in small school districts can be a difficult job, with a lot of smaller schools turning to partnerships with other small schools or sometimes larger districts. These co-ops give student athletes the opportunity to compete in their favorite sports, providing incentive for them to stay in school and keep their grades up.
Since 2009, the towns of Richey and Lambert have formed a successful co-op, blending the best of both communities together into the Richey-Lambert Fusion.
The Richey and Lambert Public School districts each vote on renewing the co-op agreement every three years, with this year being one of those times. Both districts voted to renew the agreement, guaranteeing that the Fusion will continue competed as one team for at least the next three years.
Both school boards voted on the matter after sending out surveys to their respective communities to gauge support for the co-op.
As pointed out by Kara Triplett, athletic director for both Richey and Lambert, the community surveys are regularly sent out when the co-op agreement is up for renewal. The purpose is to provide a way for the community to remain engaged in the agreement and share input on how well they believe it is serving their students.
The surveys were returned in February with the Richey school board voting in March to renew the co-op and Lambert voting in April.
“Both communities, or their school districts, send out surveys to community members encouraging them to offer feed back... We want to ensure that everybody has an opportunity to voice their opinion or give suggestions,” she explained.
The co-op agreement for the two schools has been in place for over a decade. Rather than having the athletes compete under one of the other’s school name and mascot, it instead brings the Richey Royals and the Lambert Lions together as the Richey-Lambert Fusion for both high school and middle school sports.
Triplett explained that the co-op originally started so there would be enough student athletes to form a boys basketball team, but expanded to all sports by the next year. Since then, the numbers for most sports teams have been able to stay pretty stable and have even been able to have multiple teams.
“I think our numbers are pretty constant. It sometimes fluctuates between the amount of participants between the two schools, but we’ve been fortunate to be able to field (junior varsity) teams, which is one of the things we were concerned about,” she said.
The board in each community have also seen a lot of good done by the co-op, as made apparent by each of them voting to renew the agreement this year.
Ken Olsen, chairman of the Richey school board, noted that in the community surveys sent out in Richey, most returned in favor of renewing the co-op. There were a few returned voting against it, however the comments received on those particular surveys were more focused on other topics rather than the co-op itself.
“There was a section on the survey for people to give comment, but most of the comments received were about the field lights. Our field lights are in need of replacement so most of the comments that said ‘no’ were focused on the lights. Otherwise, most people didn’t give a specific comment,” Olsen said.
From his personal perspective, Olsen said he supports the co-op as being able to provide sports to the students gives them more incentive to stay in school and keep their grades up.
Requests for comment from the Lambert school board chairman, Lacey Mullin, were not returned, however the board’s vote to renew the co-op is indicative of both the board and community’s support of the arrangement.
Outside of the community surveys, there are plenty of ways for members of both communities to get involved and help support the fusion. As Triplett explained, there is a co-op board that meets at least three times throughout the school year that are open to the public. These meetings are designed to address any issues or concerns that arise with the co-op and ensure it is meeting the needs of both communities.
More information about those meetings can be found on both school districts websites. Meeting dates will be noticed ahead of time, as well as noted on each school’s online calendar.