The results for the Richey School Board election came in on Tuesday night, with official counts showing Nicole Keller and Danielle Servais coming out on top. Keller is a current school board member while Servais will be an entirely new addition to the group, taking over the spot currently held by Jana Olsen, who did not seek re-election.

Both candidates were voted to serve three-year terms and will be sworn in on Monday, May 15.

