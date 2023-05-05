The results for the Richey School Board election came in on Tuesday night, with official counts showing Nicole Keller and Danielle Servais coming out on top. Keller is a current school board member while Servais will be an entirely new addition to the group, taking over the spot currently held by Jana Olsen, who did not seek re-election.
Both candidates were voted to serve three-year terms and will be sworn in on Monday, May 15.
“I’m looking forward to serving the community for the next three years,” Keller said.
Servais did not return a request for comment on Thursday.
In total, 152 ballots were cast in the Richey Public Schools election. With a total of 347 ballots mailed to voters within the RPS district, that equates to a voter turnout of approximately 43.8%. Each ballot got to cast two votes, totaling to 304 votes cast overall.
Keller came out on top of all four candidates in the race, garnering a total of 117 votes, approximately 38.5% of the votes cast. Servais earned 89 votes, about 28.9% of the total vote.
The remaining candidates who fell short of the top two spots included Joshua Rehbein, who received 49 votes (approximately 16%) and Tristan Veverka, who received 18 votes (approximately 6%).
According to county records, there were also 32 votes that were either over or undervotes, making up about 10.5% of the total votes cast. Over/under ballots are ballots that were turned in that either did not have selections for the trustee election or that voted for too many options to be counted.