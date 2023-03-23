Thank you to the following individuals for their memorials donated to the center: Anne Freistone in memory of Stephen Lee and Melissa Delamater; Nancy Schipman in memory of Stephen Lee, Christian Baier, Curtiss Deckert and Erna Rau; Dennis and Sandy Snow in memory of Virginia Tennant.
Thank you to the following individuals for their donations to the center: Betty Barthel.
Thank you to Big Sky Financial Planning Group for sponsoring our March birthday cake and ice cream.
Tatting “Follow-up” Class will take on Monday, March 27 at 2 p.m. Carole Diede will be teaching how to read tatting patterns.
We invite you to join us for part 1 of our 2 series Salt Dough workshop on Wednesday, March 29 at 1:30 p.m. Part 2 will be held on April 5 at 1:30 p.m.
The next pinochle tournament is scheduled for Thursday, March 30 at 1 p.m. If you would like to play in the tournament please call the center at 406-377-34791.
Blood pressure checks are now offered at the center! Blood pressure checks are held on Tuesday mornings from 10-11a.m. For more information contact Deanna at the center at 406-377-3791.
The team of AARP Tax-Aide Volunteers are now taking appointments for tax help and e-filing for taxpayers with low- and middle-income, with special attention to those age 60 and older. Please call 377-3791 to schedule an appointment.
The following were winners for the activities held this week: pinochle – Brian Vetter; bridge – Marlene Taylor.
Next week’s activities: Monday – ladies exercise at 9 a.m. and Follow-up Tatting Class at 2-4p.m.; Tuesday – BAL-A-VIS-X at 9 a.m. blood pressure checks 10-11 a.m., pinochle at 1 p.m., bridge at 1:30 p.m.; Wednesday – ladies exercise at 9 a.m. and Workshop Part 1 at 1:30 p.m.; Thursday – Pinochle Tournament; Friday – ladies exercise at 9 a.m. For more information or to get signed up please contact the center at 377-3791.
The noon congregate meal is served daily, Monday through Friday at 12 p.m. If you would like to join us for a meal, please call the center the day before at 377-3791 to reserve a meal.
Next week's menu: Monday – taco Soup; Tuesday – green chili chicken enchiladas; Wednesday –baked ham; Thursday – baked fish; Friday – creamed pork over rice.