Jasmine Jimison leaps on the stage during a solo performance following a scene where her character Juliet rejects Count Paris - the man whom her parents want her to marry - and fights with her parents over the decision.
Lindsay Thomas photo courtesy of San Francisco Ballet
Jasmine Jimison and Angelo Greco dance together during the ballroom scene in Tomasson’s Romeo & Juliet. The scene is the first pas de deux — or a two-person dance — of the show.
Lindsay Thomas photo courtesy of San Francisco Ballet
(L-R) Angelo Greco and Jasmine Jimison rehearsing for Tomasson’s Romeo & Juliet, which opened at the War Memorial Opera House in San Francisco on Friday, April 21.
Lindsey Rallo photo courtesy of San Francisco Ballet
Juliet, played by Jasmine Jimison, agonizes over the death of Romeo, played by Angelo Greco, in the Capulet Tomb scene of Tomasson's Romeo and Juliet.
Lindsay Thomas photo courtesy of San Francisco Ballet
Ballet is esteemed greatly in the community of Glendive with LaDonna’s School of Dance producing competitive ballerinas year after year, and you do not have to look far from the well-known dance studio to find a professional dancer who caught a big break in San Francisco on Friday, April 21.
Jasmine Jimison, 21, is a hired soloist for San Francisco Ballet, a professional dance company, who had the opportunity to perform the principal role of Juliet Capulet in Helgi Tomasson’s Romeo and Juliet ballet on opening night.
“It’s honestly everything I’ve ever wanted because I’ve been working for this for almost my whole life,” Jimison said in an interview last week.
Although not from Glendive, Jasmine’s family roots run deep here, including her grandfather Jerry Jimison and the late LaDonna Jimison who founded LaDonna’s School of Dance in Glendive.
Jasmine grew up in Palo Alto, Calif., one of many cities that make up the San Francisco Bay Area, beginning her dancing journey first as a figure skater when she was just four years old.
While figure skating, she noted her coaches encouraged her to start taking dance classes as an off-season condition supplement and she was not “super serious” about dancing at that time.
Six years later, Jimison was met with a choice between figure skating and dance as both took up a great deal of time, making it difficult to advance in either one.
“I kind of started getting more serious with dance,” Jimison said. “I couldn’t really do both at the same time and I just found that I loved dance more and I started spending more time on it, so I quit skating.”
She joined the San Francisco Ballet School as a level 5 dancer in 2014 and started working her way up the ranks until she was appointed as an apprentice in the company in 2018. Jimison was promoted to soloist in 2021.
“I think (attending the school) helped me get to this point because I was in the same building as the company, so we were always in very close quarters with the professional dancers,” she said.
As a soloist, Jimison often dances in more of a show’s minor featured roles rather than in the corps de ballet — or group of ballerinas — and not typically in lead roles as the company’s principal dancers do.
Getting to perform in a lead role on opening night of a famed ballet was an experience Jimison only dreamed of prior to that point.
“Even in the corps or for more soloist roles, I’ve rarely ever performed on opening night, so to perform the principal role on opening night was very surreal to me,” she said.
What many people might not know about Jimison’s experience is she was originally cast to perform as Juliet during the 2019-20 performance season before the show was cancelled due to the onset of the Covid-19 Pandemic.
“That was what I was looking forward to the whole year and not being able to get to do it was honestly really disappointing,” she said, noting she then never knew if she would get another opportunity to perform as Juliet for her hometown company in the future. “We kind of put it away and we honestly didn’t know whether we would do it again because the repertory changes every year.”
Nevertheless, she received word that the show was back on for the 2022-23 performance season and she was yet again cast as Juliet.
“We just thought that was the end of it, so when I found out that we were doing it again, it was very exciting,” Jimison said. “It kind of just came back like we never stopped.”
Thinking her experience could not get much better than it already was, she found out her grandfather Jerry was going to travel the 1,386 miles from Glendive to watch her perform that opening night.
“I still can’t believe he came all the way down from Montana to just come watch,” Jimison said. “That really meant a lot to me and he’s always been so supportive coming down to watch my shows.”
In addition to the support from her grandfather, her parents, grandmother, a former dance teacher and about 20 students of that teacher were also in the audience that night.
“It was so special (having) so many people supporting me there,” Jimison said.
The 21-year-old professional danced a total of three shows out of 10 split between four people cast as Juliet.
As she continues to pursue accomplishments as a professional dancer, Jimison is not sure what comes next for her. All she knows is that she will continue dancing and hopes to get cast for other lead roles in shows she dreams of performing in, including Swan Lake and many others.
For the up and coming ballerinas currently in LaDonna’s School of Dance in Glendive, Jimison had some special words of advice and encouragement to give if they pursue professional dancing careers just like her.
“Keep working hard and don’t let anyone tell you if you’re good enough or not because I have been told in the past I’m very short so that’s not obviously ideal for a dancer,” she said. “The most important thing is to keep the core of who you are because that comes across in your dancing.”