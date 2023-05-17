Ballet is esteemed greatly in the community of Glendive with LaDonna’s School of Dance producing competitive ballerinas year after year, and you do not have to look far from the well-known dance studio to find a professional dancer who caught a big break in San Francisco on Friday, April 21.

Jasmine Jimison, 21, is a hired soloist for San Francisco Ballet, a professional dance company, who had the opportunity to perform the principal role of Juliet Capulet in Helgi Tomasson’s Romeo and Juliet ballet on opening night.

