The Glendive Unified School Board's Facilities Committee met on Monday to discuss the upcoming high school district's bond issue election. The committee has been meeting weekly to stay updated on the public's attitude towards the bond, as the board is determined to see this issue pass successfully.
The proposed Dawson County High School bond is valued at approximately $8 million, approximately $15 million less than a bond that was presented to voters in that district in 2019. The board has trimmed the bond down fto focus on funding repairs that they say are crucial to keeping the school in operation. With officials sounding the alarm that the school district's buildings are severe need of maintenance, the board has been closely watching and interacting with the public to drum up support for the issue.
The current bond is for the high school district only, but another bond for the elementary school district is expected to come at a later date.
According to the conversation at Monday's meeting, the committee is feeling optimistic that the message they are trying to share is finding support. Trustee Cole Smith reported having recent conversations with people he knows to be extremely skeptical of issues that impact taxpayers, but said even they came understand the necessity of the bond when the situation was explained to them in-depth.
"(The bonds) are two different animals from the first one to this one, and the positivity I've seen has been just awesome," Smith said.
Superintendent Stephen Schreibeis point out that during the last bond attempt, he too felt that public opinion was in favor of the bond based on what he heard, which left him surprised when that bond ultimately failed. However, he also noted that he and the board members exist in various different social circles, so hearing the board members say they are hearing good things is renewing his positivity.
"For you guys to be saying that last time it wasn't (positive) and this time it is, that speaks volumes," he said.
Further, negative response to the bond issue appears to be minimal so far, with Schreibeis saying he is only aware of three people who have been outspoken in their opposition to the bond.
Meanwhile, the board is continuing its efforts to educate the public on the goals of the bond, as well as the finer details about the costs associated with it. Schreibeis and board Chairman Mike Ziegler have participated in various mediums of public outreach, including newspaper op-eds and a recent appearance on local talk show Let's Talk About it. Their appearances have been added to the district's bond website for anyone wanting more information to view for themselves.
The committee also previously discussed doing a town hall meeting between the board and the public prior to the election. However, Ziegler and Schreibeis both said that they are unsure if that will happen at this time due to conflict with the board members' individual schedules.
The bond election will be on May 2. Ballots will be mailed in mid-April.