The Glendive Unified School Board's Facilities Committee met on Monday to discuss the upcoming high school district's bond issue election. The committee has been meeting weekly to stay updated on the public's attitude towards the bond, as the board is determined to see this issue pass successfully.

The proposed Dawson County High School bond is valued at approximately $8 million, approximately $15 million less than a bond that was presented to voters in that district in 2019. The board has trimmed the bond down fto focus on funding repairs that they say are crucial to keeping the school in operation. With officials sounding the alarm that the school district's buildings are severe need of maintenance, the board has been closely watching and interacting with the public to drum up support for the issue.

Hunter Herbaugh can be reached at hherbaugh@rangerreview.com.