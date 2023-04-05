As the Dawson County Economic Development Council makes plans for its 2nd Annual NorsktOberfest event, it also received a significant grant award for a second consecutive year appropriated for advertising and marketing expenses.

The Montana Department of Commerce made an announcement in its weekly Friday Flash newsletter that 16 events in the state were awarded a collective $239,247 in Recovery Destination Event Grant funds.

