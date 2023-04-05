The Dawson County Economic Development received a $25,000 Recovery Destination Event Grant for a second consecutive year to assist with advertising and marketing costs. Last year's NorsktOberfest budget came to total of about $50,000.
The Dawson County Economic Development received a $25,000 Recovery Destination Event Grant for a second consecutive year to assist with advertising and marketing costs. Last year's NorsktOberfest budget came to total of about $50,000.
As the Dawson County Economic Development Council makes plans for its 2nd Annual NorsktOberfest event, it also received a significant grant award for a second consecutive year appropriated for advertising and marketing expenses.
The Montana Department of Commerce made an announcement in its weekly Friday Flash newsletter that 16 events in the state were awarded a collective $239,247 in Recovery Destination Event Grant funds.
The RDEG grant is funded by the 4% Lodging Facility Use Tax, more commonly known as the “bed tax,” enacted in the 1987 Legislature to set aside funds for the Montana Tourism Grant Program.
The DCEDC received a total of $25,000 in RDEG funds again this year, which is the maximum amount awarded per application. No matching funds are required for the grant award.
“We’re rocking (the event) on down the road,” Jason Stuart, executive director for the DCEDC, said in an interview Monday. “We got a $25,000 grant for the second year in a row to help us continue to build and grow this event to what we want it to be.”
As the DCEDC works on planning for this year’s NorsktOberfest, Stuart noted the RDEG grant is a “huge help” and allows for a larger advertising and marketing strategy. According to information from the Montana Department of Commerce, RDEG grant funds have a limit on expenditure including advertising and marketing, event infrastructure and signage costs.
Stuart said last year’s event proved overall successful as he heard from numerous vendors and attendees following the event they intend to return should the event continue.
The DCEDC started NorsktOberfest with the intention of creating a large-scale destination event that people from everywhere might want to attend, boosting Glendive’s local economy for a couple of days.
“We’ve gone a long time without having really the kind of event that draws people from not just from our own community and maybe a couple of surrounding communities, but really from across the region,” Stuart said.
Although an event like NorsktOberfest is beneficial to local businesses and organizations as it brings in out-of-town visitors, it is costly to organize.
“Without that money, we wouldn’t have a whole lot of money to put our message out,” Stuart said. “This event is expensive.”
He added last year’s NorsktOberfest budget was approximately $50,000, with the $25,000 RDEG grant making up half of the overall budget. The DCEDC expects the budget to slightly decrease this year, as some expenditures are no longer necessary due to the fact they were a one-time purchase last year. In light of that, Stuart noted he hopes to see even more attendees this year to help the DCEDC increase its profits from the event and make it more self-sufficient.
Additionally, he understands it is unlikely a $25,000 is guaranteed to supplement the event budget every year, which is why the DCEDC would prefer to make enough to put on next year’s event without the assistance of a major grant award.
“We absolutely think we’re going to have more people show up this year,” Stuart said. “It’s growing and going the way we want it to go ... Obviously, you can’t hope to get a grant every year.”
While this year’s event will likely appear similar to what it was last year, Stuart added there are a few changes that could occur, however no official decisions have been made.
The DCEDC has discussed utilizing its new crowd control barricades to create single points of access into the event requiring attendees to pay a $5 admission fee. Additionally, the barricades would prevent vehicles from driving down Merrill Avenue through the center of the event.
This year’s NorsktOberfest event is currently scheduled to take place on Sept. 22-23.