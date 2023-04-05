With the deadline for write-in candidates for school board elections passing on March 30 without anyone filing, most trustee elections in Dawson County have been cancelled due to no contested races. However, there is one district in which a trustee election will be required and, for the voters in the Dawson County High School district, there are also ballot issues to be voted on.
A couple of boards will see new trustees added, as incumbents decided not to seek re-election and new candidates filed to fill their spots, but most trustees filling for open positions will be incumbents.
Districts that will not have board elections include Glendive, Bloomfield, Deer Creek, Lindsay and Dawson Community College.
The only board with contested trustee elections will be the Richey Public School Board. There are two three-year terms up for election on the board that have had five candidates file. Among them, Nicole Keller is the only incumbent that filed for re-election. The other candidates include Joshua Rehbein, Tristan Veverka, Danielle Servais and Adam Janssen.
Meanwhile, the voters living within the Dawson County High School district will vote on a school bond and school levy for the high school. Voters who are in the Glendive Elementary District will also decide an elementary levy as well.
The DCC Board and the Deer Creek School Board will have some new faces in May.
On the DCC board, trustee Mike Wilondek chose not to seek re-election. His three-year term will instead be filled by Gloria Garceau-Glaser, another incumbent on the board who was appointed to fill an open position last fall. Filling the one-year term that Garceau-Glaser will be leaving will be newcomer Brendan Heidner.
Incumbent trustees Sara Thorson and Sandy Johnson will retain their three-year and two-year term seats, respectively.
On the Deer Creek board, incumbent Joy Undem has chosen not to seek re-election to her three-year term. Her position will instead be filled by newcomer Rhett Young. Trustee Kelsi Nellermoe will retain her three-year position.
The remaining boards will not be seeing any change this election. The remaining incumbents include Shawn Walker, who holds a three-year position on the Bloomfield school board; Michael Ziegler, who holds a three-year position on the Glendive school board; and Corey Richers, who holds a three-year term on the Lindsay school board.
The school election this year will be held via mail ballot on May 2. Ballots are expected to be mailed no later than April 17.