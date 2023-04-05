school election

With the deadline for write-in candidates for school board elections passing on March 30 without anyone filing, most trustee elections in Dawson County have been cancelled due to no contested races. However, there is one district in which a trustee election will be required and, for the voters in the Dawson County High School district, there are also ballot issues to be voted on.

A couple of boards will see new trustees added, as incumbents decided not to seek re-election and new candidates filed to fill their spots, but most trustees filling for open positions will be incumbents.

