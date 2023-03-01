Taylon Bain, a former Glendive police officer who was charged with multiple counts of sexual assault in 2013, has had a recent case against him dismissed. However, he will have to serve out the suspended portion of his previous sentence.
Charges of sexual abuse of a minor against Taylon Bain, a former Glendive police officer, have been dismissed as part of a plea deal. Bain was charged with two counts of sexual assault against a minor in 2021 while on probation for other sexual assault charges he was convicted of in 2013.
In 2013, Bain was charged with four counts of sexual intercourse without consent and and one count sexual abuse of children, all felonies. He was sentenced in 2014 to the Montana State Prison for 32 years, with 24 years suspended.
The charges against Bain in 2021 also triggered the state to file to have his previously suspended sentence revoked.
The case also resulted in federal charges, as Bain transported his victim to Wyoming where he again assaulted them. He was convicted of one count of transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity and was sentenced in the U.S. District Court of Wyoming in October last year. He received a sentence of 14 years in federal prison.
According to Dawson County Attorney Brett Irigoin, a deal was struck to drop the 2021 charges against Bain and instead revoke his previous suspended sentence. He said this was done to avoid having to put the minor victim through another trial, as the victim testified at Bain’s federal trial and sentencing hearing.
“It was agreed to dismiss (the case) as part of an agreement for Mr. Bain to admit to the violations in the State’s Petition (of Revocation), as a way to ensure the minor victims in the new matter did not have to be put through testifying given the Defendant received a combined 38 years in State and Federal custody,” Irigoin said.
With his suspended sentence revoked, Bain will have to serve the remaining 24 years of his sentence from his 2013 case at the Montana State Prison.
Bain has already been transferred to the Montana State Prison. Once he has completed his sentence there, he will be moved to a federal facility to carry out his 14-year federal sentence.
The 2021 charges against Bain stemmed from an incident on or about June 21, 2021 when a representative for the minor victim accused Bain of assaulting them during a camping trip, according to court documents.
Following Bain’s release from federal custody in 2061, he will then be subjected to 10 years of supervised release.
Bain previously worked as a police officer for the Glendive Police Department from 2006 to 2007.