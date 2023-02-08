Sidney Sugars has been in operation for nearly 100 years but has operated under its current name since 2002. The factory will be closing down in April as operations have become financially unsustainable.
The Pleasant View Receiving Station west of Glendive was one location Dawson County producers delivered their sugar beets during the annual harvest every fall. With the closure of Sidney Sugars, area beet producers will be forced to seek new options for irrigated ag land.
It was announced on Monday that Sidney Sugars, the sugar beet processing plant near Sidney, will be closing operations in April and laying off all current employees. The business has been in operation for roughly 100 years and has been operating under the Sidney Sugars name since 2002 after it was purchased by American Crystal Sugar Company.
According to the letter sent to employees announcing the closure, the factory will cease operations on April 14. Processing for the 2022 sugar beet crop was finished in December, but cleanup work will continue at the facility until the April closure date. Warehouse operations will continue into the summer until all processed inventory has been shipped.
The reason given for the closure was that area producers have been losing interest in sugar beet production, resulting in operations becoming unsustainable for Sidney Sugars.
“Due to a continued insufficient supply of sugar beets from local area growers, it has become financially unsustainable to continue operating the Sidney Sugars beet processing plant,” the employee letter read.
Meanwhile, the Montana-Dakota Sugarbeet Growers Association pushed back on this. In a statement expressing disappointment with the closure of the Sidney plant, the association’s board of directors points out that many sugar beet growers have chosen not to sign new contracts over the years due to what they describe as “substantial” reductions in payments in order to keep area operations profitable enough for American Sugars while also adopting new technologies to help increase crop yields.
Referring directly to Rosenau’s statement, the association says that the reductions in production acres is a direct result of new contract negotiations that include these reductions in payments.
“The growers of our association have made every attempt to keep Sidney Sugars a viable operation, ever since it was purchased by American Crystal Sugar Company in 2002. Unfortunately, the sugar beet growers of our area have never had a clear sight of how we fit into American Crystal Sugar Company’s future,” the association said.
In a statement provided by American Crystal, sugar beet production acres in the region have dropped over the past two decades. In the 1990s, there were roughly 45,000 acres contracted for sugar beet growing, but last year those acres fell to about 18,000.
“Last year there were only 18,400 acres contracted. The year before that, 30,774. With only 19,500 acres of sugar beets offered in the region for this coming spring, the Sidney operation is simply unprofitable,” Steve Rosenau, American Crystal Sugar Company Vice President of Agriculture and Chief Operating Officer of Sidney Sugars, Inc., said in a statement.
In a response to a request for additional comment, Belinda Forknell, communications manager for American Crystal, said that the company does not have any further comment beyond its press release at this time.
The news of the closure drew a lot of comment and concern, with Rep. Matt Rosendale, Sen. Steve Daines and Sen. Jon Tester all releasing statements in response to the announcement.
“Disappointed to hear of the closure of Sidney Sugars in eastern Montana. Ag is critically important to Montana and it’s my hope that this closure will not be permanent. I’ll continue to support commonsense policies in D.C. to grow our economy and create good-paying jobs for Montanans,” Daines said in a statement.
“I am disappointed to hear that American Crystal will be closing the Sidney factory after the conclusion of this year’s campaign,” said Rosendale. “The factory and sugar beet industry have been a large part of Sidney and the surrounding communities for over 100 years. The loss of 300 jobs and millions of dollars in economic impact will certainly be a detriment to our entire region. I am hopeful that this will not be a permanent closure and production can continue in the future.”
“This is tough news for Sidney Sugars employees, beet growers and for the broader Sidney community. I’m ready to help the region rebound, whether that’s by ensuring the quick approval of federal resources to support local workforce development, or making sure that American Crystal Sugar stands by its commitments to displaced workers — we’re going to make sure that these folks can continue to support their families and communities. I’m disappointed by this closure, but I know that people in Sidney are tough, and I will stand up for them through this process,” Tester said.
With the closure of the plant, those who still had contracts with Sidney Sugars will now have to transition into new contracts with new companies.
Year-round and non-union/management employees that remain on until their respective layoff dates will receive severance packages, according to the employee letter, as well as the opportunity to transition to other American Crystal factories.