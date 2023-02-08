It was announced on Monday that Sidney Sugars, the sugar beet processing plant near Sidney, will be closing operations in April and laying off all current employees. The business has been in operation for roughly 100 years and has been operating under the Sidney Sugars name since 2002 after it was purchased by American Crystal Sugar Company.

According to the letter sent to employees announcing the closure, the factory will cease operations on April 14. Processing for the 2022 sugar beet crop was finished in December, but cleanup work will continue at the facility until the April closure date. Warehouse operations will continue into the summer until all processed inventory has been shipped.

Hunter Herbaugh is a staff writer for the Ranger-Review. He can be reached at hherbaugh@rangerreview.com.