All four City of Glendive wards have one position open for election this year and, as of Monday, only one candidate has filed to run for the Ward 1 council member position currently held by incumbent Gerald Reichert. The Town of Richey also has two positions open for election this year; one from each ward.
As school elections came to a close last week, municipal elections in Dawson County are now underway with just one candidate filing to run for office thus far.
The candidate filing period for municipal elections in the City of Glendive and Town of Richey officially opened on Thursday, April 20 and will remain open until Monday, June 19 at 5 p.m.
According to information from Dawson County Election Administrator Shirley Kreiman, there are a total of six positions positions up for election in the county: four in Glendive and two in Richey.
At this time, incumbents have not made decisions as to whether or not they will run again, however Clyde Mitchell has indicated he will file his candidacy for re-election once again if no one else chooses to run for his position as one of two Ward 2 council members.
As the running stands so far, newcomer Kari Keller is the only candidate who has filed for the open Ward 1 position on the Glendive City Council, currently held by incumbent Gerald Reichert.
Other positions up for election in the City of Glendive include Ward 3 council member currently held by incumbent Mike Dryden and Ward 4 council member held by Leon Baker.
For the Town of Richey, two positions are up for election, including Ward 1 council member currently held by Michael Hagwood and Ward 2 council member held by Troy Holzworth.
Both incumbents are finishing four-year terms after former Ward 1 council member Tate Vaira resigned from the position on March 18, 2022, and Ward 2 council member Onya Winhofer resigned on Aug. 3, 2021.
The general election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 7.