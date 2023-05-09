City of Glendive Ward Map

All four City of Glendive wards have one position open for election this year and, as of Monday, only one candidate has filed to run for the Ward 1 council member position currently held by incumbent Gerald Reichert. The Town of Richey also has two positions open for election this year; one from each ward.

As school elections came to a close last week, municipal elections in Dawson County are now underway with just one candidate filing to run for office thus far.

The candidate filing period for municipal elections in the City of Glendive and Town of Richey officially opened on Thursday, April 20 and will remain open until Monday, June 19 at 5 p.m.

Brendan Heidner can be reached at bheidner@rangerreview.com