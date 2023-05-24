Treasure State Solar

The proposed site for Treasure State Solar is located approximately eight miles southwest of Glendive.

The Dawson County Commissioners received a presentation on a developing solar farm that is being planned within the county at their session on Tuesday. The project, being developed by Chicago-based company Hecate Energy, is located southwest of Glendive and is already in the early stages of development.

The solar project, under the name of Treasure State Solar, is Hecate Energy’s first project in Montana, according to information provided by Development Manager Michael Hochberg and Development Analyst Cole Corbett. It is currently in the marketing stages, with the two explaining that while Hecate is the company developing it, they will not be the long-term owners.

Hunter Herbaugh can be reached at hherbaugh@rangerreview.com.