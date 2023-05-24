The Dawson County Commissioners received a presentation on a developing solar farm that is being planned within the county at their session on Tuesday. The project, being developed by Chicago-based company Hecate Energy, is located southwest of Glendive and is already in the early stages of development.
The solar project, under the name of Treasure State Solar, is Hecate Energy’s first project in Montana, according to information provided by Development Manager Michael Hochberg and Development Analyst Cole Corbett. It is currently in the marketing stages, with the two explaining that while Hecate is the company developing it, they will not be the long-term owners.
“We do everything from land acquisition, all the real estate and title work that comes along with the projects, interconnection with the electric grid, marketing of the projects and financing of the projects and everything in between. We are not the long-term owners of the projects, typically. We normally exit at financial close, which is right before construction of the projects begin,” Hochberg explained.
The project is located on 2,000 acres of privately owned land located eight miles southwest of Glendive. The plan is to cover the entire area with panels, which would make it the largest solar development in the state. Once finished, it is estimated the site could produce 250 megawatts of energy annually, enough to power approximately 35,000 homes, according to Hecate’s calculations.
According to Hochberg, the project will employee 200 people at the peak of construction and once it is finished, will have two permanent positions to maintain and operate the site.
This is the second major renewable energy project to be located in Dawson County following the Lindsay area wind farm project from Upper Badlands Wind Development.
That project has been slow going, with very little visible progress since it was started in 2018. Upper Badlands owner John Husar has not given any on-record update to the project since 2021. The project’s official website still states the project is in pre-development.
Commissioner Dennis Zander mentioned the wind farm project during the presentation, noting that during the initial conversations around that project, there was talk of temporary tax abatements and impact fees the company would have to pay to the county. When asked if either of these situations would apply to the solar project, Hochberg said they will likely seek tax abatements to make the project for competitive with other solar projects in other states and the company is open to discussing impact fees with the county.
“All of the cost inputs dictate the price at which we can offer power, and getting the contract to sell power is a big part of the financing process. That’s the reason we seek abatements. If there’s projects all over the country that are getting abatements and a specific project doesn’t have one, it can be tough to compete for the contract to sell power,” he explained.
Taking note of Zander’s comment that the Upper Badlands Wind Farm “never came to fruition,” Hochberg also added that Hecate’s completion rate for projects is roughly 75%, so he is confident that Treasure State Solar will likely come to full realization.
In other news, the commissioners received word back from County Attorney Brett Irigoin regarding transferring land to Deer Creek School. The school asked what the possibilities for transferring the land the school sits on from the county to the school board would be as the board is planning to build a new school building.
According to Zander, Irigoin advised that the county can either sell the land to the school for the appraised value or lease it to the board, though that might complicate any bond measures the school board could craft in its effort to build a new building.
The next meeting of the county commissioner is scheduled for Tuesday, June 6 at 10 a.m.
