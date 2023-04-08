County Road Impassable

A couple of roads in Dawson County were declared impassable due to recent warmer weather causing snow runoff to flow over top of them.

 Photo courtesy of Dawson County DES

An overall increase in snowfall this year has led to warnings from county officials to exercise caution when driving on gravel roads throughout the county, as large puddles cover parts of some of the roads.

Dawson County DES Coordinator Mary Jo Gehnert was notified by the county’s Road Department of at least two roads in the county on Monday that are impassable due to a significant amount of water running over them.

Brendan Heidner can be reached at bheidner@rangerreview.com