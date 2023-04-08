An overall increase in snowfall this year has led to warnings from county officials to exercise caution when driving on gravel roads throughout the county, as large puddles cover parts of some of the roads.
Dawson County DES Coordinator Mary Jo Gehnert was notified by the county’s Road Department of at least two roads in the county on Monday that are impassable due to a significant amount of water running over them.
In a social media post following the notification, Dawson County DES posted a warning, “Turn around, don’t drown,” in an effort to inform drivers of what they may encounter on some of the dirt roads in the county.
“(The Dawson County Road Department) put ‘Road Closed’ signs there so that people wouldn’t drive over it because they weren’t totally sure if there was road underneath of it; if it had washed out,” Gehnert said in an interview Wednesday. “What happens a lot is the culverts will get frozen ... and then it won’t take the water, so then the water has no place to go but over the top of the road.”
Supervisor of the Dawson County Road Department John Schreiber explained some of the roads are designed to have water running over them in the event that ice blocks the flow of water through a culvert beneath the road.
“The roads that we have water over are designed to do that and the areas that they are in, all of the people that live around there are familiar with it,” he said.
Schreiber added a 12-inch puddle of water over the road can “float a vehicle” if someone makes an attempt to drive through it.
Nonetheless, he is ultimately surprised there are not more road issues considering the amount of snowfall Dawson County has received year-to-date.
According to information from the National Weather Service, the total snowfall recorded in Glendive and Dawson County is 19 inches YTD, an approximate 138% increase over 8 inches in the same period last year. Moreover, 70% of the YTD total snowfall occurred in March alone.
“We’ve been very fortunate, and I’m very thankful with the residents of Dawson County,” Schreiber said. “They’ve been able to help push snow away from the culverts and clear ditches and things where the snow that is there is kind of causing damming issues.”
He added that landowners throughout Dawson County have assisted the road department’s 10 maintenance employees in taking care of 1,200 miles of gravel road they cover.
Because Gehnert also serves as the City of Glendive’s Ambulance Service Director, she remains in contact with Schreiber throughout the winter and spring runoff season in order to be informed when roads are impassable.
Gehnert added the Glendive Ambulance Service would do whatever it takes to answer an emergency call by way of an impassable county road no matter the circumstances.
“My call would be to the road department and between us and them, we would figure out how to get there,” she noted. “We’re never going to leave somebody abandoned.”
“There are alternate routes (open at this time), so we don’t really have anybody blocked off anywhere that I’m aware of,” Schreiber said.
With the warmer temperatures and some wind over the last few days, Gehnert noted she guessed some of the impassable roads should start drying up.
“I went out and drove several of them (Wednesday) and until we got the snow (on Thursday), they are actually drying up pretty good,” Schreiber said, adding many of the roads should dry up by next weekend, weather permitting.
Although hoping road conditions throughout the county improve over the next week, he noted the Dawson County Road Department always appreciates peoples’ notifications of a potential issue or hazard it needs to address.
“We rely heavily on the citizens to let us know if there’s an issue on a road because, like I said, I have 10 guys that maintain 1,200 miles of road,” Schreiber said. “If people see something on a road that they think is a problem or a hazard, by all means call the shop ... and let us know.”