Two streets on opposite ends of Glendive were major topics of discussion at Wednesday’s meeting of the Glendive City Council’s Street Committee meeting, as some expressed concerns about drivers speeding and endangering children.
River Avenue behind Washington Middle School and Snyder Street on the way to Makoshika State Park were two roads that have prompted concerns among residents and city officials.
River AvenueMontana Department of Transportation employee Eryn Rule approached the committee checking in on a concern she and other women she works with brought to Public Works Director Frank Ceane several months ago about speeding vehicles on River Avenue, asking if the posted speed limit could possibly decrease from 25 miles per hour (mph) to 15 mph.
“Our office faces the street, so we obviously see how fast the cars go along the backside of (WMS),” Rule said. “We didn’t know what kind of things would need to happen to possibly make it 15 (mph) all the way around that school as well.”
Her concern primarily stems from the fact that River Avenue abuts WMS’ recess area and although a majority of it is fenced off, there are sections of it that are not.
Rule added that MDT employees often throw playground balls that end up outside of the fence back to the students.
“I know it’s an older age group, so they know how to look, but some people really come flying down that road,” she said. “I figured it couldn’t hurt to let you guys know.”
The Glendive City Council has previously discussed the speed limit around WMS, as people have raised concerns numerous times about drivers in that area.
“I happen to live on River (Avenue) … and I’m well aware (of the issue),” Councilman Gerald Reichert said.
Shortly following Rule’s original meeting with Ceane, he put in an order for two 15 mph signs that will replace the current 25 mph signs once they are received. He noted they were approximately six to seven weeks out when he ordered them, adding he is expecting them to arrive in the next week or two.
“All it’s going to take is one accident to be a problem,” Ceane said. “I don’t know if it will help, but it at least gives (the Glendive Police Department) something to do about it.”
Snyder StreetCouncilman Jason Stuart has continually presented concerns regarding speeding traffic around the intersection of Snyder Street and Taylor Avenue where he lives, even asking the GPD to monitor the area, as long as law enforcement time and resources allow.
As a result, GPD Chief Jeremy Swisher noted he did have officers patrol the street whenever they had the time, tracking a total of about 80 vehicles over the course of a few days.
The first officer monitored the area periodically over the course of four 12-hour shifts and clocked 46 vehicles, none of which were speeding.
Swisher added no one was recorded speeding during any of the times they were on patrol in the area, acknowledging the GPD presence likely played into that some.
“I don’t doubt there are people speeding, but they don’t do it when we’re there,” he said. “Saturation works, I just can’t always dedicate (officers) to be there.”
The Street Committee will continue to consider possible solutions for areas within the city where more people tend to speed, however Reichert noted there is only so much they can do as a council, at least at this point.
“Maybe there should be more signage, but then, you know, at some point, there is only so much you can do with respect to the signs,” Reichert said, adding he believes more study needs to be done on Taylor Avenue and Snyder Street to determine whether or not a speed limit change is necessary.
At this time, no official decision was made about addressing traffic around Snyder Street.
In other business before the committee:
• Director of Operations Kitty Schmid requested a budget transfer of $48,135 in order to pay for contracted services with the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office between Feb. 10 and April 6.
She noted the City of Glendive has issued a total of about $136,000 to the DCSO fiscal year to date.
• Mayor Teresea Olson requested a wage increase of $2 per hour, as well as an annual uniform allowance for the Glendive Ambulance Service’s EMTs. The committee recommends approval of the uniform allowance at this time and will later review the implications of a $2 wage increase for EMTs and firefighters.
• Bravera Bank requested a reservation of the Glendive City Pool on Tuesday, July 25 for its 4th Annual Bravera Splash Bash event.
• Director of Recreation Jacquie Silbernagel requested permission from the Glendive City Council to research the creation of a recreational district in order to help set aside funds for future recreation developments.