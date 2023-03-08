A graph from the Montana University System showing the drastic increase of students taking dual credit courses through Dawson Community College between the 2013-14 academic year and 2021-22 academic year. Students taking dual credit courses, which are taught at the high school at which a student attends, is displayed in orange, while general dual enrollment students - those taking courses on DCC's campus - are shown in blue.
Student enrollment numbers are overall down at Dawson Community College following the spring semester census day, however there are more students this spring than there were in the fall semester last year, a rare occurrence, according to institution officials.
The spring census report administrated by DCC Registrar Virginia Boysun exhibits an 11% decrease in student head count from 398 students last year to 356 this year.
After 15 days of classroom instruction from the first day of school each semester, DCC is required to report enrollment figures to the Montana University System. Census day this spring for DCC was Tuesday, Feb. 7.
DCC also saw a decrease in full-time equivalent enrollment with 266.7 FTE, 13% below last year’s spring census day of 308 FTE.
FTE enrollment figures count one student per 15 credit hours, while the student head count figures show the actual number of students taking classes by the end of the first 15 days of a semester.
Although overall enrollment figures decreased from last year’s spring semester, Boysun pointed out a rarity for most higher education institutions; recording more students enrolled in the spring semester than in the fall.
“The fact that our spring is bigger than our fall is a good accomplishment,” she said.
Additionally, DCC has a general goal to enroll at least 200 resident FTE each year, which it did this spring, increasing resident FTE enrollment by 20% over last year with 226.5 FTE as of Tuesday, Feb. 28. A total of 189.4 resident FTE was recorded at the same time last year.
With those two figures in mind, DCC President Justin Villmer primarily credits the institution’s recruiting department for the slight increases.
“I would peg a lot of the success behind our recruiting and enrollment department,” he said. “I know they’ve gone out, they’ve actively recruited and they’ve actively worked on continuing to build up relationships (with prospective students).”
Villmer added “another positive thing” pertaining to DCC’s enrollment this spring is an ever-growing interest in the dual enrollment, dual credit program, which allows high school students to take classes from their own instructors and count it for both high school and college credit.
“I think it’s a growing trend across the nation and I think the high schools are starting to really realize the benefit to the student to get them introduced to college and get them college ready,” he noted.
DCC currently partners with nine high schools in eastern Montana, including Dawson, Bainville, Circle, Glasgow, Moore, Reed Point, Sidney, Terry and Wibaux high schools.
According to Villmer, the State of Montana is putting more emphasis on supporting institutions statewide to invest in both dual enrollment and career and technical education programs.
DCC went from zero high school students taking dual credit courses during the 2016-17 academic year to over 300 taking them during the 2021-22 academic year.
“We genuinely appreciate our partnerships with our high schools,” Villmer said. “We are always open to partner even more with the ones we are currently with and also new ones that want to partner with us too.”
Overall, Boysun and Villmer are pleased with enrollment figures this spring and only hope to see enrollment at DCC continue to grow despite this year’s slight decrease.
“I’m very happy with our spring numbers,” Boysun noted.