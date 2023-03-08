DCC Dual Enrollment Graphic

A graph from the Montana University System showing the drastic increase of students taking dual credit courses through Dawson Community College between the 2013-14 academic year and 2021-22 academic year. Students taking dual credit courses, which are taught at the high school at which a student attends, is displayed in orange, while general dual enrollment students - those taking courses on DCC's campus - are shown in blue.

 Montana University System graphic

Student enrollment numbers are overall down at Dawson Community College following the spring semester census day, however there are more students this spring than there were in the fall semester last year, a rare occurrence, according to institution officials.

The spring census report administrated by DCC Registrar Virginia Boysun exhibits an 11% decrease in student head count from 398 students last year to 356 this year.

