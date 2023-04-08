This year’s Spring Fling event hosted by the Glendive Chamber of Commerce last weekend was deemed an overall success, bringing in numerous local vendors to show off specially crafted and baked goods to those in attendance.
According to Barb Polette, a primary organizer of the event this year, there were a total of 81 vendors filling the Eastern Plains Event Center for the event, which was the maximum number of vendors possible this year.
“Barb Polette came to the Chamber last year offering her expertise in putting on vendor events,” Chamber board member Terra Burman said. “She works very hard on these events and has a great relationship with all of the vendors because she herself is a vendor at these shows.”
Generally speaking, Polette noted she believes the event proved a success despite some cooler weather last Friday.
“I think it went well,” she said. “Friday I was kind of nervous because of the weather, but it seemed to still have a lot of traffic and then Saturday, I think, went extremely well because it was a lot warmer and people wanted to get out and about.”
“The Spring Fling event is great because it truly is the beginning of the new season,” Burman noted. “We believe people are ready to get out and get together again.”
With a slight increase in the number of vendors this year, Polette ended up creating a waiting list for vendors who requested a spot at the last minute hoping to get in.
“I had people that had called in at the last minute wanting tables and I didn’t have anywhere to put them,” she said. “I physically could not find a spot.”
Vendors at the event also had a lot of positive things to say about the event, including co-owner of Tailgators Karen Ryan who called it “marvelous.”
“Barb did such a good job and Spring Fling was just about what it used to be,” she said. “It’s the best it’s been in years.”
One factor Polette believes helped make the event a success was having vendors sign up requesting to sell numerous different types of goods.
“I think the key to these types of shows is variety because, (as an example), I love wood items, but you cannot have every vendor in there have wood items because it becomes a wood show,” Polette said. “If they did sell something similar, I tried to space them out so they weren’t right next to each other.”
“I’ve never seen variety like that before,” Ryan noted. “Glendive needed it.”
In addition to the variety of the vendors, many of them are home businesses that do not operate on a regular basis, and some people may not even know about most of them.
“It’s good to have these outlets to be able to sell your products because otherwise there are a lot of home-based businesses here in town that people don’t know about,” Polette said. “I think these types of venues allow the community to see what’s available out there.”
Between Ryan working outside and Polette hearing people talk as she wandered around the event, a vast majority of those in attendance emphasized how unique each of the vendors were.
“I think everyone did good,” Ryan noted.
“Everybody had positive feelings about the whole thing,” Polette said. “When people ... are leaving, they’ll say something in passing or whatever and I didn’t get any negative feedback whatsoever, so I felt like it was pretty good.”
With so much positive feedback about the event, the Glendive Chamber of Commerce and vendors primarily credit the success to Polette.
“The event has only gotten better (and) we credit this to Barb’s help,” Burman said.