This year’s Spring Fling event hosted by the Glendive Chamber of Commerce last weekend was deemed an overall success, bringing in numerous local vendors to show off specially crafted and baked goods to those in attendance.

According to Barb Polette, a primary organizer of the event this year, there were a total of 81 vendors filling the Eastern Plains Event Center for the event, which was the maximum number of vendors possible this year.

Brendan Heidner can be reached at bheidner@rangerreview.com

Tags