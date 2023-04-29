DCC Logo

Employees of Dawson Community College will soon receive a one-time bonus following legislation designed to help retain state employees.

During the meeting of the DCC Board of Trustees on Monday, President Justin Villmer announced DCC is eligible to participate in the bonus pay through Montana House Bill 13. The bill automatically grants state employees the one-time bonus payable within the first full pay period after April 11 — when the bill was signed into law — as well as providing for wage increases over the next two years. Community colleges were given the chance to opt-in to the same program by agreeing to a 50% match.

