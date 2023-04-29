Employees of Dawson Community College will soon receive a one-time bonus following legislation designed to help retain state employees.
During the meeting of the DCC Board of Trustees on Monday, President Justin Villmer announced DCC is eligible to participate in the bonus pay through Montana House Bill 13. The bill automatically grants state employees the one-time bonus payable within the first full pay period after April 11 — when the bill was signed into law — as well as providing for wage increases over the next two years. Community colleges were given the chance to opt-in to the same program by agreeing to a 50% match.
Per HB13 amending Montana Code Annotated 2-18-303(3) regarding procedures for administering a broadband pay plan, “All full-time employees must receive a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,040 in the first full pay period after [the effective date of this act].”
Additionally, the bill mandates the same one time payment in the amount of $780 to employees scheduled to work 20 hours or more per week but not exceeding 40 hours per week, and $520 to all employees working less than 20 hours per week.
“I was told, in the past, that the three standalone community colleges don’t always participate identical to it because we’re kind of a quasi-state employer,” Villmer said. “But I believe the overall Montana University System is actively trying to engage and retain their employees and (the state is) funding it in a manner to encourage organizations to find a way to make it whole; to actually implement all of the aspects of this bill.”
While HB13 provides 50% of the funding for the bonus and raises, for DCC this will only include those wages that are paid out of the institution’s general fund.
As an example, Villmer noted a full-time employee will receive the $1,040 bonus, however $520 will come from the State of Montana while DCC will pay the remaining $520.
“Very rarely do you get a ... partially funded mandate from the state, so we are just excited to see that there’s some financial support from the State of Montana to actively engage in retaining our employees,” he said.
Additionally, because the State of Montana will only issue the partially funded bonus to employees paid through the general fund, DCC, Miles Community College and Flathead Valley Community College came to an agreement on how to pay the bonus to all eligible employees, which means each institution will pay 100% of it for some.
“(As an example) anyone who works in our dorms, they are not funded through the general fund,” Villmer said. “They are funded through our auxiliary fund, so we then have the responsibility of paying 100% (of the bonus).”
Per the agreed parameters, employees ineligible to receive the bonus provided through HB13 includes adjunct faculty, student workers and part-time temporary or stipend-receiving employees.
As a result, the total amount calculated to issue to all eligible employees at DCC is $61,401.60 with the State of Montana paying $29,790, just under 50%. The total cost to DCC is $31,611.60.
Although appreciative of the benefit of HB13 to employees, Villmer noted DCC’s share of the bonuses was not planned for when the fiscal year 2023 budget was approved last year.
“From a budgeting perspective, we have enough vacancy savings and other cost-saving measures that the overall net impact is not going to be detrimental to the college,” Villmer said. “Although it’s not a planned expenditure, we don’t want to miss the opportunity to benefit our employees, especially knowing that other peers are doing it ... I know when I just look at our fiscal impact compared to (MCC), Miles has even more non-general fund employees, so the impact to their organization is higher than ours.”
In addition to the one-time bonuses, HB13 also calls for base salary increases by $1.50 or 4%, whichever is greater, each of the next two years with a total increase of $3 or 8% by FY25.
“There’s nothing more I want to see than an investment in these employees ... I want this to happen,” Villmer said. “The downfall is the fiscal impact on these things are (approximately $200,000) per year ... It’s a pretty significant cost that grows; how do you fit it into your budget?”