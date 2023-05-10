A popular nonprofit organization with a foundational mission to “spread ideas, foster community and create impact” will soon take over a venue in Glendive thanks to efforts of one determined community member.
In February, Cindy Larsen set out to apply for a license through the TED, an organization focused on spreading ideas that promote “curiosity, reason, wonder and the pursuit of knowledge,” TEDx Program.
TEDx is a program that authorizes locals to organize and host a day-long event with numerous TED-like presentations and performances for the community to enjoy. A TEDx Talk is a showcase for speakers presenting great, well-formed ideas in under 18 minutes.
“They are very thorough (and) want to know what kind of talks (are planned) without actually having asked anyone to do a talk,” Larsen said. “Getting a license was not a done deal.”
In Larsen’s role as the board chairwoman of the Dawson Community College Board of Trustees, she applied for a university TEDx license on behalf of the institution.
After hearing word three weeks ago that she was granted the license to host a TEDx event, Larsen immediately got to work setting the date and moving towards the development of a committee to help put on the event.
“We’re trying to find people to fill specific roles on a committee to put on this event,” she said.
Some of the positions Larsen is attempting to fill include a website designer and manager, audio/visual specialist and more, as well as find people interested in presenting at the event currently scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26.
Presenters, Larsen added, must follow specific TEDx guidelines that will ensure their talk is short, bias-free, interesting and informative.
“The whole point is to promote ideas; not to sell a product, not to promote another event (but) really intended to share ideas,” she said.
The nature of the presentations are what really inspired Larsen to work towards licensing a local TEDx event, as well as the fact that it would simply be another unique event for the community to participate in.
“That’s why I wanted to do it,” she said. “I believe that people should really strive to be lifelong learners and be very intentional about that.”
Additionally, to say Dawson Community College hosted two large-scale events in the same year — a mixed martial arts (MMA) fight and a TEDx event — was an opportunity Larsen could not let pass by.
In fact, she believes the community college should be a primary supporter of diverse learning opportunities within and around Glendive.
“I want our college campus to be a unique experience for our students; that we can be the fun place that has a MMA event on it and then just a few months later has a TEDx event,” Larsen said.
She specifically planned the event to take place on the first Saturday after students at DCC return to Glendive, believing they should also have an opportunity to participate in the community event.
With only 100 attendees permitted to attend TEDx events, Larsen intends to set up time slots for people to purchase tickets for and she hopes to see a 50/50 split between students and community members throughout the day.
“The cool thing about our school is that our community members and our students rub shoulders a lot, and that students come in and they’re just part of our community,” she said.
While no presenters are scheduled for the TEDx event at this time, Larsen is especially interested in finding people in Glendive with the knowledge of things not necessarily universally known to the general public.
“I want people that have nuggets of information that the general public just doesn’t know about to come and share that,” she said. “I know those people are all over Glendive and this area.”
As an example, she referred to a story she read in the Ranger-Review last year about Glendive resident Linda Cunningham teaching balance, auditory, vision exercises (Bal-A-Vis-X) regularly at the Glendive Senior Citizens Center, as well as to local and regional youth. Bal-A-Vis-X involves rhythm-based exercises to “address visual tracking deficiencies and auditory imprecision, impulsivity, balance and anxiety issues.
“After I read the story, I was like … ‘Linda, we need to talk about this,’” Larsen said. “Everybody in Glendive should know about this, whether you’re a senior or whether you are trying to keep your brain sharp as you get to be older (and) it’s a tremendous thing for kids … That’s just one example.”
While Larsen organizes the TEDx Dawson CC Committee and works on setting up an online form for possible presenters to submit their ideas to share, she encourages anyone interested in serving on the committee or presenting at the event to contact her at boardchair@dawson.edu.