A popular nonprofit organization with a foundational mission to “spread ideas, foster community and create impact” will soon take over a venue in Glendive thanks to efforts of one determined community member.

In February, Cindy Larsen set out to apply for a license through the TED, an organization focused on spreading ideas that promote “curiosity, reason, wonder and the pursuit of knowledge,” TEDx Program.

