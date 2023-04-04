Yellowstone River

The Yellowstone River was still frozen as of April 4, making this year the latest the ice on the river has gone out on record.

 Hunter Herbaugh

As of April 4, this year will be recorded as the latest the ice has gone out on the Yellowstone River at Glendive. Historically, the ice on the river has rarely ever lasted into April, as it usually goes out around the middle of March.

According to Dawson County Emergency Service records, provided by Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator Mary Jo Gehnert, the latest the river has gone out in the last 20 years was March 24 back in 2010.

Hunter Herbaugh can be reached at hherbaugh@rangerreview.com.