As of April 4, this year will be recorded as the latest the ice has gone out on the Yellowstone River at Glendive. Historically, the ice on the river has rarely ever lasted into April, as it usually goes out around the middle of March.
According to Dawson County Emergency Service records, provided by Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator Mary Jo Gehnert, the latest the river has gone out in the last 20 years was March 24 back in 2010.
Looking back further in her records, Gehnert found only two instances where the ice went out in April; the first on April 1, 1904, and the next on April 3, 1915.
The unusual longevity of the ice may be due to the colder temperatures and overall more wintry conditions that lasted throughout the month of March in the Glendive area. According to information from the National Weather Service, this March was reportedly the seventh coldest on record, with average temperatures of 19.9 degrees Fahrenheit, and the 11th snowiest, with 13.3 inches of total snowfall over the month.
Gehnert has been watching the progress of the ice and posting regular updates on the Dawson County DES social media pages. She noted this weekend that the river has opened upstream in the Terry area, and on Sunday an ice jam from the Powder River flowed into the area as well. However, the ice is not jamming in the Terry area. Water is still flowing and, rather mysteriously, the ice appears to be vanishing without much of a trace.
“The river is open from Terry to Miles City — not much ice on the sides of the river or floating in the river. The perplexing question is ‘where did the ice go?’ Did it sink? Has it been warm enough to just rot it away?” Gehnert wrote in her weekend update.
As for the current state of the river in Glendive, Gehnert’s latest update notes there are some open spots and some areas where the ice looks “soft,” but overall conditions haven’t changed much, as of April 4.
Temperatures throughout the remainder of the week and into next are expected to get much warmer, with current forecasts predicting high temperatures in the 60s by this weekend. With those temperatures, Gehnert is warning people to stay clear of the river banks, as they could become unstable as temperatures rise.
“Please stay off the ice and away from the river banks; as temperatures warm, the banks along the river are more likely to slough off into the river,” she warns.