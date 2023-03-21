Chris Dantic

The momentum of tourism in Glendive keeps moving in a positive direction. Out of the five applications submitted from Glendive groups, three received grant funds from the Eastern Montana Initiative grant program. Applicants must prove they are in Eastern Montana and demonstrate investment in tourism infrastructure, ensure asset development, and promote long-term sustainability in growth policy and community development. City, county, and tribal governments and registered 501(c) organizations can apply.

The Dawson College Foundation, Dawson County Economic Development, and the Frontier Gateway Museum Council all received funds for improving tourism in Glendive. In return these tourism improvements will help support Glendive's economy by driving tourists to the respective locations or event.