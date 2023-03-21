The momentum of tourism in Glendive keeps moving in a positive direction. Out of the five applications submitted from Glendive groups, three received grant funds from the Eastern Montana Initiative grant program. Applicants must prove they are in Eastern Montana and demonstrate investment in tourism infrastructure, ensure asset development, and promote long-term sustainability in growth policy and community development. City, county, and tribal governments and registered 501(c) organizations can apply.
The Dawson College Foundation, Dawson County Economic Development, and the Frontier Gateway Museum Council all received funds for improving tourism in Glendive. In return these tourism improvements will help support Glendive's economy by driving tourists to the respective locations or event.
The Dawson College Foundation is working with Pamela Harr on a new bronze. The $25,000 in funds the foundation received will support a pirate (buccaneer) that will be another addition to the bronzes located around Glendive forming the Pamela Harr Legacy Sculpture Trail. I liked this project because the bronze statue related to the college and community and will be a great addition to the campus. Dawson County Economic Development needed barricades to form a barrier around event festivities in downtown Glendive. Jason Stuart, Director of DCEDC, and his board did a great job being creative in their attempt to receive the funds. They received $29,652 to purchase barricades and a trailer to haul the blockades for the NorsktOberfest event and other events. With the barricades DCED can now organize events better and ensure a safe event by surrounding the event areas. The Frontier Gateway Council has been improving our county museum for the last few years by replacing the museum’s siding and focusing on other museum infrastructure. The $25,000 the Frontier Gateway Council received was the largest grant to date they have ever received. The funds will help replace the Richey building roof which houses countless artifacts from Dawson County. I was relieved these artifacts will be protected under a new roof. I am proud of our community for making tourism a priority.
I am also proud of the Makoshika Basketball Tournament planning team. Between the Glendive Chamber & Agriculture and Makoshika Wellness, the team was able to pull off the longest standing basketball tournament in the region. With horrible weather and 25 teams backing out, they pulled together to make sure the athletes were able to compete in a safe and fun environment. The drastic change in weather still filled the hotel rooms and restaurants as travelers had to stay in Glendive as the interstate was closed for a short time. Tourism in Montana ranks as our second leading economic driver only behind agriculture. Thank you to everyone that put in the time and effort in applying for funds to improve Glendive's fantastic tourism and to the Makoshika Basketball planning team for pulling off an amazing event.