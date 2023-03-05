Town Hall meeting with legislators scheduled for Monday Mar 5, 2023 21 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Steve Hinebauch Bob Phalen Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Town Hall: Meet with your legislators Bob Phalen and Steve Hinebauch on March 6.Talk about the legislative session, ask questions Monday, March 6 at 6:30 p.m. downstairs in the Community Room of the Glendive Public Library.This event is sponsored by the Glendive AAUW Chapter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Institutions Trending now Dawson County airport officials discuss missed flights Glendive bronze sculptor near funding goal following $25,000 grant award Town Hall meeting with legislators scheduled for Monday Glendive Schools lose 35 students in four months DEQ announces open burning season Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form