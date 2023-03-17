After receiving a significant grant award in December, Visit Southeast Montana, along with two other Montana tourism regions, is on a mission to develop a typographically diverse road trip map by April of 2024.

Visit SEMT received a total of $70,000 through the Tourism Grant Program administered by the Montana Department of Commerce in December of 2022, and plans to use it to "develop the digital asset of The Badlands to Breaks to Beartooths road trip," according to a news release by the the Department of Commerce.

