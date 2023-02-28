Doug Baker lays down adhesive for the new flooring material in the Washington Middle School cafeteria on Monday. The work on the facility is entering its final stages, and Glendive Public Schools Facilities Director Rhett Coon said he is expecting it to be operational by next week.
Following a major flooding event that has had the facility shut down for over two months, the Washington Middle School cafeteria is expected to be back in operation as soon as next week. The project has had a few delays, mostly due to problems with parts acquisitions, but the remainder of the project is expected to go smoothly, according to District Facilities Director Rhett Coon.
The issues with the cafeteria occurred on Christmas Day last year, when a pipe in the school's kitchen froze and broke. With everyone off for the holiday, the water was able to flow for about 24 hours before being discovered and stopped. This resulted in significant flooding in the kitchen and cafeteria.
While the damage to the kitchen was minimal, the cafeteria sustained significantly more. The moisture caused the sound dampening material around the ceiling to start peeling off and water ran under the floor tiling, disturbing asbestos.
Students have temporarily been moved to another room in the school for their lunch periods while the cafeteria is being fixed.
Fixing the place has required a tremendous amount of work, according to Coon. First the asbestos needed to be abated, then work crews had to find ways to work with the old material in the room. The roughly 50 year old dry wall has been one example, as it absorbs paint extremely well, requiring much more paint than normal to be used.
"Its a pretty labor intensive process," he said.
Crews will likely need to continue the work even after the cafeteria is back into service. Coon said that because workers had to remove the sound dampening material from the ceiling, the room was left with a bad echo. To address that, they are building sound panels for the room.
While Coon said these panels likely won't stop the echoing entirely, the project is a work in progress.
"It's not perfect, but we'll continue working on it," he said.
The project has been fairly straight forward, according to Coon. With the district's school buildings being as old as they are, there has been a history of one problem revealing other significant problems whenever something fails in a school building. Fortunately, Coon said that wasn't really the case here.
While the ceiling work did reveal some mold that needed to be removed, Coon said that was caused by past roof leaks, and there are no current roof leaks following roof work completed in recent years.
"It's been pretty straight forward, (the damage) was mostly superficial," Coon said.
He also said there have been extra precautions taken to ensure the pipe that burst and caused the entire problem doesn't burst again, with things such as additional space heaters being put in the kitchen.
Coon said he does not yet have the total dollar amount of damage. He estimates that abatement and removal of the asbestos was likely the biggest expense, estimating it to be around $50,000. The new flooring material then cost an estimated $20,000. Once finished, Coon expects the final price tag on the damage will be somewhere over $100,000.
The good news for the district is that insurance is covering about 98% of the costs, Coon said, with the district just paying its premium and some of the smaller items such as the material for the acoustic paneling.
Coon hopes to have some kind of unveiling once the facility is complete and ready for use.