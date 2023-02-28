Doug Baker

Doug Baker lays down adhesive for the new flooring material in the Washington Middle School cafeteria on Monday. The work on the facility is entering its final stages, and Glendive Public Schools Facilities Director Rhett Coon said he is expecting it to be operational by next week.

 Hunter Herbaugh photo

Following a major flooding event that has had the facility shut down for over two months, the Washington Middle School cafeteria is expected to be back in operation as soon as next week. The project has had a few delays, mostly due to problems with parts acquisitions, but the remainder of the project is expected to go smoothly, according to District Facilities Director Rhett Coon.

The issues with the cafeteria occurred on Christmas Day last year, when a pipe in the school's kitchen froze and broke. With everyone off for the holiday, the water was able to flow for about 24 hours before being discovered and stopped. This resulted in significant flooding in the kitchen and cafeteria.

Hunter Herbaugh can be reached at hherbaugh@rangerreview.com.