(L-R) Max Rau and Roman Tuma sit patiently waiting to begin the spell-down that determines who will represent their school and Dawson County at the Treasure State Spelling Bee in Bozeman on Saturday, March 11.
A group of students still remain after a few rounds of the Dawson County Spelling Bee on Thursday. Many of them often appeared in deep thought as they awaited their next turn in hopes to spell each word correctly.
Washington Middle School 7th grader Bree Johnston uses her hand as a notepad to ensure she is spelling her words correctly. Johnston was the only contestant using this technique Thursday.
Eighth grader at Washington Middle School Lydia Hull thinks hard about her word before attempting to spell it.
Washington Middle School 6th grader Kamri Nelson steps up to the microphone to spell her next word.
(L-R) Eryck Cantrell and Joshua Conrad wait their turn to take the stage and spell another word as Kylon Mangold and Kinnsie Baker look on.
Washington Middle School 7th grader Aiden Brown patiently waits his next turn with empty seats on either side after his fellow contestants were eliminated.
Eighth grader at Washington Middle School Nico Reske stands relaxed at the microphone as he gets ready to spell a word.
A total of 52 of the most skilled spellers in Dawson County went word-to-word on Thursday for the county spelling bee. While each gave their best effort to come out on top, and each student thought hard, one reigns as champion for the second year in a row.
As the students filed into their seats, they eagerly waited — maybe with some angst — to give their all to spell enough words correctly to move on to the Treasure State Spelling Bee.
“First of all, you are all winners just for being here and participating,” Dawson County Superintendent of Schools Deanne Smith said.
After going over the rules of the spelling bee, word master Chad Knudson took his position at the microphone ready to deliver the first word of the event to Jace Gabbert: railings.
Round one provided students with a variety of words ranging from “bossiness” and “Bangalore,” but 23 students were unfortunately eliminated due to missing a letter or two.
Nico Reske appeared pleased with “pistons” as his word in the first round while Harlow Buckley faced a slightly more challenging word: “reenactment.”
As round two began, the 29 remaining students expressed fear since Knudson informed them that the following words were last year’s champion words.
However, the second round managed to only stump eight more students with words such as “cowlick” and “butterscotch.”
The words only increased in difficulty once round three began with 21 students still standing.
Many of the students did well with some more challenging words, including “Pinkerton” and “futility.”
One word in round three, however, stuck out as shockingly simple when Roman Tuma stepped up to the microphone: “January.”
Caught off guard, he took a moment to ensure he was hearing the correct word.
“Let me make sure this is the right one,” Tuma said.
With round three complete, the students started to drop out one-by-one as they were given words like “follicle” and “vengeance.”
With only two spellers remaining, Tuma and Max Rau, the two battled word after word, both getting close to victory numerous times.
Tuma and Rau wrestled with words such as “rabbinic” and “whet” before Rau was ultimately tested with what was his final word: vespertine.
Following Rau, Tuma only had to spell one more word correctly — “phalanges.”
In an interview following the spelling bee, Tuma noted he was not prepared to reign as champion for a second year in row. In fact, he resolved someone else would place first.
“I was ready to not win this year,” he said. “I didn’t expect to be a two-time winner by any means.”
Tuma added he was eliminated in the fourth round of the Treasure State Spelling Bee last year after misspelling “ostensibly,” and is excited to take another shot at taking first place at state.
“What an honor to have such a good speller as Roman,” Smith said. “This is the second year in a row that he gets to go represent us at state, so that’s pretty exciting stuff right there.”
Rau took second place and Leyton Wade was determined third place winner after several more rounds where the words got incredibly difficult; to the point Knudson was having difficulty pronouncing them.
The 58th Annual Treasure State Spelling Bee will take place on Saturday, March 11 at Montana State University.
This year’s Dawson County Spelling Bee brought together students in fifth through eighth grade from schools throughout the county, including Lincoln Elementary, Washington Middle, Deer Creek, Bloomfield, Richey and even homeschools, to determine who would represent their school and county in the 58th Annual Treasure State Spelling Bee hosted in Bozeman each year.
Knudson, Publisher of the Ranger-Review, served once again as this year’s word master alongside judges Sarah Barnick, Terra Doll and Bill LaBree.
Spelling bees are unique to academia in the United States, as it is often difficult to correctly spell certain words in English, according to Smith.
“It’s not easy to spell the English language and I appreciate their ability to do that so well,” she said.