A total of 52 of the most skilled spellers in Dawson County went word-to-word on Thursday for the county spelling bee. While each gave their best effort to come out on top, and each student thought hard, one reigns as champion for the second year in a row.

As the students filed into their seats, they eagerly waited — maybe with some angst — to give their all to spell enough words correctly to move on to the Treasure State Spelling Bee.

