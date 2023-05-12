The West Glendive Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Wednesday in the Forest Park subdivision. The home was vacant at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries as of Wednesday.

According to Dawson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Bryan Bennett, this was the second structure fire in a week that emergency responders have been called to. The first occurred on Monday on a farm in the Stipek area.

Hunter Herbaugh can be reached at hherbaugh@rangerreview.com.