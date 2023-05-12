The West Glendive Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Wednesday in the Forest Park subdivision. The home was vacant at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries as of Wednesday.
According to Dawson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Bryan Bennett, this was the second structure fire in a week that emergency responders have been called to. The first occurred on Monday on a farm in the Stipek area.
Wednesday’s fire was located at 310 Maple Avenue. The blaze was first reported at approximately 1:05 p.m.
The home was vacant at the time of the fire, with neighbors stating that the occupants had moved out over the winter but still had possessions in the residence they were in the process of moving out.
According to WGFD Assistant Fire Chief Mike Mills, the trailer and garage were “pretty engulfed” by the time they arrived on scene. The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time, as the investigation is ongoing.
Those nearby reported hearing what sounded like explosions or “popping” noises prior to the fire being called in, though it is unclear if these were related to the fire. As the property is surrounded by an abundance of foliage, some neighbors quickly packed necessary items in case the fire spread further and affected their homes. Meanwhile, WGFD volunteers took the precautionary measure of wetting the alley and nearby structures behind the burning building.
“We basically protected the other exposures and tried to extinguish the house and garage at the same time,” Mills said.
Nathan Smelser, who lives next door to the home that burned, said that it is not the first time neighbors have been concerned about the residence. Last fall, he organized a nuisance petition against the property and delivered it to the county.
According to information from Dawson County Sanitarian Brant Gordon, the nuisance petition against 310 Maple Avenue is currently active and awaiting judgement in Dawson County Justice Court.
Gordon noted the owner had been instructed to address specific issues on the property and no changes were made as of Wednesday afternoon.