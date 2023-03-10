Two BNSF employees worked in tandem to blow snow from the sidewalk outside of the depot during the winter storm on Thursday morning. In the last week, Glendive has seen 3.3 inches. A majority of the snow fell on Monday with a total of 2.8 inches for the day.
Winter weather returned this week, continuing the on-again/off-again pattern of snow storms that are characteristic of this time of year. This week’s snow storm was particularly heavy-handed, officially dropping over 3 inches on Glendive, although there have been numerous reports of snowfall of more than 6 inches from several local residents.
According to records from the National Weather Service Station in Glasgow, this week saw 3.3 inches of snow come down between March 6 and March 10. Most of the snow came down on March 6, with 2.8 inches falling that day.
The official snow total for Glendive according to NWS records so far this month is 6.5 inches.
“This is typical early to mid-March weather for this area,” noted NWS Meteorologist Ted Jamba.
This season’s snow totals are already approaching on last year’s. Winter weather begins being recorded by the NWS in October and go through May. According to NWS data, the Glendive area received approximately 41 inches of snow throughout the 2021-22 winter season and at this point in the current season, the area has received approximately 32 inches of snowfall.
“We’re only nine inches behind last year’s totals and we still have April and May to go through,” noted NWS meteorologist Brandon Bigelbach.
Looking ahead, the on-and-off pattern of winter weather and spring-like conditions is expected to continue, at least for the next couple of weeks, according to Jamba.
A winter weather advisory was in effect for areas north of Dawson County on Friday evening, including McCone and Richland Counties. While being spared the brunt of the system, the wind was expected to still be significant, with eastward gust of about 15 mph already being reported at the Dawson Community Airport on Friday morning.
Areas in the northern part of the state were forecast to get up to 12 inches of snow.
Weather for next week is expected to be warmer, with the highs on Tuesday reaching into the mid-40s. However, Jamba explained that it is then expected to cool later into the week, falling into the mid-30s by Wednesday.
There is also another winter storm system expected to move into southern Montana by Wednesday evening. Again, the system is not expected to hit Glendive directly, though its edge could brush the area to create less than ideal conditions for people traveling south.
“It could clip Glendive. People who are traveling south, to Billings or wherever else, may want to be aware of that,” Jamba said.
By next weekend, temperatures are expected to start cooling again, however Jamba could not say for certain to what extent.