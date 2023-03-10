Snow Day

Two BNSF employees worked in tandem to blow snow from the sidewalk outside of the depot during the winter storm on Thursday morning. In the last week, Glendive has seen 3.3 inches. A majority of the snow fell on Monday with a total of 2.8 inches for the day.

 Brendan Heidner photo

Winter weather returned this week, continuing the on-again/off-again pattern of snow storms that are characteristic of this time of year. This week’s snow storm was particularly heavy-handed, officially dropping over 3 inches on Glendive, although there have been numerous reports of snowfall of more than 6 inches from several local residents.

According to records from the National Weather Service Station in Glasgow, this week saw 3.3 inches of snow come down between March 6 and March 10. Most of the snow came down on March 6, with 2.8 inches falling that day.

