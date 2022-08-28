1899 ice jam, flood resulted in the deaths of a dozen people

1899 ice jam, flood resulted in the deaths of a dozen people

Article Image Alt Text

Though Glendive is no stranger to ice jams and floods caused by the Yellowstone River, it has a very long time since a local flooding event resulted in wide spread death and destruction, but that situation has happened before. In 1899, Glendive experienced its first reported major flood that destroyed ...

Login to read more!

Subscribe to read this story and for full access to the Ranger-Review news starting at $3.75 per month.