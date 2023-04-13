Albert Haas

Albert Harold Haas, 89 ,of Glendive, Montana passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at the Billings Clinic Hospital in Billings, Montana. Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a Vigil Service at 7:00 PM on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at the Silha Funeral Home in Glendive. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Glendive with Father Francis Schreiber officiating. Rite of Committal will be in the Dawson County Cemetery in Glendive. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Albert was born on February 25, 1934 in Bentley, North Dakota to his parents Rudolph and Mary (Treichel) Haas. He was raised and educated in Bentley before he joined the United States Air Force. Following his military service, Albert returned to North Dakota to start his family. They moved to Glendive in the early 50’s and Albert has remained there every since. Albert was united in marriage to Marie Koffler on May 29, 1969 in Glendive. Albert worked for Dyer Construction and Kron Construction as well as a self-employed Mason over the years.
Albert enjoyed riding his motorcycle and working.
He was preceded in death by his parents, twelve brothers and sisters and one son, David Haas.
He is survived by his wife, Marie Haas of Glendive; son, Albert Jr. (Teresa) Haas of Butte, Montana; son, Gary Haas; son, Dale Haas of Butte; step son, Allen (Patricia) Haas of Glendive; step daughter, Theresa (Ben) Steele of East Glacier, Montana; step son, Robert Mischel of Glendive; son, Andrew (Jennifer) Haas of Glendive; daughter, Mary Rose Haas of Bowman, North Dakota; twenty-one grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.