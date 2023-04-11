Alice Darleen Meidinger, age 88 of Glendive, Montana passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at the Silha Funeral Home in Glendive. A Family Graveside Service will be held at the Dawson Memorial Cemetery in Glendive with Pastor David Steinbron officiating. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Darleen was born on August 4, 1934 in Bayard, Nebraska to her parents John and Lydia (Buxbaum) Heimbuch. At a young age the family moved to Montana and eventually Glendive, where her parents bought a farm on Crackerbox Route, locally known as “the ditch.” Darleen was raised and educated in Glendive where she graduated from Dawson County High School with the class of 1953.
Following her education, she went to work at Woolworth’s for a few years until she started her own family. Darleen was united in marriage to Harvey Meidinger on November 2, 1958 in Glendive and to this union five daughters were born. Once the girls got a little older, Darleen went back to work. She worked at Rigg’s Camera and Gifts and Anderson’s Clothing for a while before she began her career at Stockman Bank where she worked for almost twenty years until her retirement in 2001.
Darleen enjoyed traveling, especially to see her girls and grandchildren, embroidering, tending to her flower garden, luncheons with friends and boating at Fort Peck Lake. She was a member of the Buffalo Rapids Homemakers Club and the Glendive Evangelical Church. Her family meant everything to her, she was a wonderful mother and grandmother and caretaker to Harvey the last few years before he passed away.
Darleen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Harvey in February 2022; one grandson, Cody Dobson and one granddaughter, Danielle Mischel.
She is survived by her five daughters, Deb (Terry) Knapp of Glendive, Daralyn (Michael) Dobson of Reno, Nevada, Darla (Henry) Mischel of Glendive, Dawn Kozusnik of Wheeling, West Virginia and Dineen (Kevin) Mitchell of Bismarck, North Dakota; thirteen grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; three siblings, Larry (Arlene) Heimbuch of Glendive, Carol (Allen) Lachenmaier of Terry, and Wayne (Jan) Heimbuch of Glendive and numerous nieces and nephews.