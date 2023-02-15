Ann McRae

Ann Marie McRae, 73, of Glendive, Montana passed away on Wednesday, February 8th, 2023 at home surrounded by family. A Celebration of Her Life luncheon will be held Thursday February 16th at 1pm at the Moose Lodge in Glendive.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents George and Fran Volkert, her sister Chris Bauer, her Aunt Helen Volkert, and her Father-in-law Donald McRae.