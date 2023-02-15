Ann Marie McRae, 73, of Glendive, Montana passed away on Wednesday, February 8th, 2023 at home surrounded by family. A Celebration of Her Life luncheon will be held Thursday February 16th at 1pm at the Moose Lodge in Glendive.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents George and Fran Volkert, her sister Chris Bauer, her Aunt Helen Volkert, and her Father-in-law Donald McRae.
Her beginning started in Minneapolis, MN, being the first daughter of four children. She gravitated toward horses regardless of her metropolitan roots and met a friend with similar interests. They traveled the Midwest together with a Chevy and a 2-place horse trailer stopping to ride and make money along their journeys. Shortly after arriving in Miles City the trusty Chevy stunted their travels and she began entering rodeos and fulfilling her passion for life wrapped around the barrels. Naturally, her beautiful blonde locks secured the interest of Alan and they were married only months later. She became a favorite of his family quickly and was bound to be kept by them due to her pure love and kindness. Alan and Ann began their family a few years later but the horse riding was not about to be halted. Each daughter had their first riding experience before birth which continued whether they were interested or not.
In 1983, the family moved from Ismay, MT, and started a homestead just west of Glendive. Since her mind and legs had no time for rest, she encouraged the girls to learn more about animals and participate in 4-H, as a side quest to managing Taco Johns. As the girls got older, she changed employment and became one of the school cooks at Washington Middle School with afternoons worked at Border Steel.
The Eastern Montana Horse Show circuit was started to encourage riders to get together and show off their prized horses and talents which consumed her every summer. She lived and breathed for horse events, training, teaching, and just plain riding. Her involvement in many offerings of the community was vast and she was never last to lend a hand for any reason, leader and teacher in 4-H, school board member, concession leader for sports and many more. There was no stopping her, she gave and did not expect to receive because she loved just being able to help those around her. She was a devoted Wife, Mother and Grandmother taking care of all their needs at any time.
She is survived by her husband Alan McRae; daughters Aimee (Mark) Blankenship, Lisa (Josh) McRae, Ryann (Brady) Smelser, and Erin (Brent) Williams; brothers George Volkert and Robert (Nancy) Volkert; her Mother in law Ina McRae; and her largely loved grandchildren totaling 6; as well as a plethora of extended family and friends.