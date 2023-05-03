Annette Dufner, 73, passed away April 27, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.
Annette Carol (Iehl) Dufner was born on September 26, 1949, in Glendive, Montana, the daughter of Clarence and Eunice (Argent) Iehl. She spent her early years on the family farm located southwest of Bloomfield. She and her three older sisters, Maureen, Marilyn, and Nadine, built playhouses in the Russian Olive trees in the lane, made mud from the soft, sifted dirt made by the chickens and made paper dolls from old Sears Roebuck catalogs. In 1955, when Annette was six years old, the family moved to Glendive where she received her elementary and high school education. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Education in 1970 from Eastern Montana College (MSU Billings) in Billings, MT and began her teaching career in Sidney, MT. She married Paul Dufner on August 9, 1971. They spent their first two years of married life in Williston, ND, where they both had teaching positions. They returned to Glendive in 1973 to help with the family business, Dufners’ Dairy. Annette taught one year at Yale, a rural school west of Glendive before starting a family. She resumed teaching in 1983 and retired in 2006. She loved teaching and cared deeply for her students.
Her greatest joys were raising her three children, spending time with her grandchildren as well as visiting and going on trips with her wonderful friends, Jill Mann, Bonnie Fehr, MJ Doll, Janette Legato, Brenda Nissley, Mary Ekberg and Linda Cook.
She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Iehl in 1976 and her mother Eunice Iehl in 1991. Survivors include her husband Paul, two sons, one daughter, and their spouses: Jason and his wife Amanda of Missoula; Erik and his wife Jessie of Sturgis, SD; and Danielle Gilge and her husband Jesse of Littleton, CO; four grandchildren: Skylar, Jerek, Reece and Brynn; three sisters: Maureen Klapmeier of Miles City, Marilyn Iehl of Olympia, WA, and Nadine Page and her husband Harvey of Kalispell; nieces: Tari VanNoy, Aaron Moran, Vicki Rees; nephews: David Klapmeier, Randy Klapmeier, Bruce Klapmeier, Joe Klapmeier, Kim Reed, and Scott Page.