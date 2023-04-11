Darlene Meidinger

Alice Darleen Meidinger, age 88 of Glendive, Montana passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at the Silha Funeral Home in Glendive. A Family Graveside Service will be held at the Dawson Memorial Cemetery in Glendive with Pastor David Steinbron officiating. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Darleen was born on August 4, 1934 in Bayard, Nebraska to her parents John and Lydia (Buxbaum) Heimbuch. At a young age the family moved to Montana and eventually Glendive, where her parents bought a farm on Crackerbox Route, locally known as “the ditch.” Darleen was raised and educated in Glendive where she graduated from Dawson County High School with the class of 1953.