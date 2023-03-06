engstrom

Deann Marie (Hiatt) Engstrom, known to family and friends as Dee, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at the age of 67. She was a resident at the Owyhee Health and Rehab facility in Homedale, ID.

Dee was born on June 16, 1955, in Costa Mesa, CA, to Darrell and Murlene Hiatt. She was the oldest of nine siblings; Lynette, Daniel, Meg, Johnathan, Rebecca, Rachel, Jenifer, and Jerremy. She and Lynette enjoyed spending their younger years in sunny California and Dee always enjoyed visits to the beach with her cousins. As the family grew, they moved further north, eventually settling in the state of Montana, which would become her forever home.