Donald F. Klempel (78) of Glendive, MT went to be with his Lord on September 5, 2023, after losing a battle with cancer.
Don was born on June 17, 1945 in Glendive to Frank and Kathryn Klempel. Don attended South Valley School and graduated from Richey High School in 1963. From there Don attended Montana State University-Bozeman and graduated in 1968 with a mechanical engineering degree. Shortly thereafter, Don met the love of his life (Deborah Oljar) on a train headed to Bozeman. The two made a commitment to God and each other to be husband and wife on December 14, 1969. Their hope and faith in Jesus Christ was the foundation of their lives. They were blessed with three daughters, and as a result Don endured more shopping excursions, and bag carrying, than any male should ever be exposed to. However, I truly believe he was in his “happy place” doing this, as he cared more about others happiness than his own. Needless to say, when Paul and I became part of the family, Don welcomed us with open arms, probably with a hope for some free labor or maybe he longed for a little small talk about cattle and crop prices or the weather. Most likely, he knew he had fresh opponents for the Scrabble board. Either way, he loved us as if we were his own sons and for that, I am grateful. He was a man of few words and always led by example. He had an inquisitive mind, and the harder the problem, the more he enjoyed figuring it out. Travel and family were a top priority, he loved family reunions, sharing family and local history. Don and Deb took many trips across the United States and to Europe.