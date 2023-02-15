donald knapp

Donald Ray Knapp, 79, Castle Rock, CO, passed away January 30, 2023, at Center at Lincoln Rehabilitation Center in Parker, CO peacefully in his sleep after a courageous battle with cancer.
His family will have a Celebration of Life held in Castle Rock, CO on May 27th from 1-3pm at Olinger Andrews Caldwell Gibson Chapel/Dignity Memorial, 407 Jerry Street, Castle Rock, CO 80104 and in Bismarck, ND on July 8th at Apple Creek Country Club (details to follow).
Don was born in Glendive, Montana, on December 9, 1943. Son of Ida Mae and Clarence Knapp. He graduated from Dawson County High School in 1962. He married Mary Ann Score, the love of his life in 1965. They were married for 57 years and had 3 daughters.
Don was nothing short of a hard worker. After high school he picked up an interest in construction and became foreman of his crew at Aldinger Construction. He then began his career at Montana Dakota Utilities in Glendive, MT where he spent over 30 years in multiple positions and made life-long friends. Don eventually finished his career as Director of Fleet and Procurement for a multi-state area. After retirement he continued to be a private consultant at MDU construction services group.
He lived a fulfilling & loving life. If he wasn’t traveling, hunting with his grandson or hitting the slots, you could usually find Don out on the golf course. He spent the majority of his time playing with friends & family and teaching his grandkids the game. He also enjoyed catching up with friends at the Governor’s Cup in Montana, annual trips to AZ for the Barrett-Jackson Car Auction and playing in the Big Apple at Apple Creek Country Club. This inspired him to develop land and build twin homes off the 10th hole where Don and Mary Ann enjoyed living over 15 years. In 2014 they started a new adventure and moved to colorful Colorado where he spent his last years playing new golf courses, enjoying the mountain views and spending time with family.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; three daughters, Trish Knapp, Tracy Knapp, Tara and Scott Hummel; 3 grandchildren, Kelsey Calhoun, Avery and Ella Hummel; And Great- Grandchild Asher Calhoun; Siblings, Robert (Marianne) Knapp, Jo Ann (Jim) Gray; sister in laws, Donna Knapp, Carol Engle, Pat (Gary) Haas and numerous nieces and nephews that loved him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his grandson Devin Calhoun; his parents, mother in-law Eleanor Score (Wothe), and father in-law Melvin Score; His brothers Ronnie Knapp and Gary Knapp.