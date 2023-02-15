Donna Heinrich

Donna Mae Heinrich passed into her lord’s presence Sunday February 12, 2023. She was born in Odessa, North Dakota, May 16, 1936 to Marth (Schram) and Adolph Kallis. She attended school in New Leipzig, North Dakota, and then attended Dickinson State College where she received her Teaching Certificate. She taught at two different schools, one of which is where she met and dated Vernon Heinrich. They were later married on June 8, 1958 in New Leipzig. After their marriage they lived in Yankton, South Dakota, where Vernon was attending college. This is where their first child was born, son Rase in 1958. After Vernon graduated college the family bought a farm in Hazen, North Dakota, this is where their next two children were born, daughter Wanda in 1960 and son Shane in 1962. The family then bought a farm in Mott, North Dakota, where they had their final child, daughter Ila in 1965.

In 1969 the family and two of Vernon’s brothers bought a ranch in Savage, Montana, here Donna worked as a substitute teacher, a dedicated 4-H Leader as well as raising four kids, helping with all the chores, and raising a large garden. She enjoyed canning, cooking and sewing, and teaching these to anyone who wanted to learn.