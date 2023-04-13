Dorothy Mitchell

Dorothy Ann (Schlenz) Mitchell, age 95, went to the loving arms of Jesus Christ on Sunday, February 19, 2023. She was a resident of the Glendive Medical Center Extended Care at the time of her passing. A Funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at the Glendive Alliance Church in Glendive. Interment will follow in the Dawson Memorial Cemetery in Glendive. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Dorothy was born on August 11, 1927; daughter of Andy & Hazel (Whitney) Schlenz in Sidney, MT. Dorothy married Calvin Mitchell on May 28, 1945, and to this union, three sons were born. They lived in Glendive until they moved to Utah in 1974; returning to Glendive in 1978 when Calvin started welding in the Sidney oil field. They moved to Sidney in 1980 when Calvin started Cal’s Welding Service and mom helped dad prep the iron for different oil field projects.
Dorothy was for the most part a housewife and mother who enjoyed gardening, riding her Dixon mower mowing her five acres of lawn, fishing, hunting, square dancing, bowling, and snowmobiling, especially in Yellowstone National Park, until rheumatoid arthritis started crippling her.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Andy & Hazel; husband Calvin (2003); three brothers Richard, Larry, and Gary; and one sister Mona.
She is survived by three sisters Joyce Hernandez of Sidney, Betty Lamphier of the Eastern Montana Veteran’s Home in Glendive, Della Baker of Missoula, MT; sons Clyde (Sharon) of Glendive, Duane (Sherry) of Sidney, Allen (Linda) of Baker, MT; eight grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.