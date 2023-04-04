Dorothy Wieland

Dorothy Ann Wieland, 87 of Glendive, Montana passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 27, 2023 at St. Vincent’s Healthcare in Billings, Montana. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Friday, July 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM, with luncheon to follow in the church basement. Visitation and fellowship for Dorothy will be 5:00 - 7:00 PM Thursday, July 13, 2023 with Rosary to follow at 7:00 PM, at Silha Funeral Home in Glendive. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Dorothy Ann Marquart was born November 10, 1935 in Dodge, North Dakota to Luke Adam and Barbara Ida (Volz) Marquart. Dorothy was raised and educated in Dodge and graduated as Valedictorian of the class of 1954. Dorothy met the love of her life, Charles (C.T.) Wieland, while working as waitress at Binek’s Cafe in Dickinson and they were married November 16, 1954 in Dodge ND. To this union five children were born: Char, Dorothy, Jaci, John and Carla. The family resided in Dickinson until 1965, when they relocated to Glendive Montana. Dorothy remained in the family home until June 2022 when she moved to Autumn Springs Assisted Living in Billings.
Dorothy was very active in various positions and committees at Sacred Heart Catholic Church for many years. She served as President of the Altar Society and Trainman’s Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Hospital Auxiliary and volunteered her time at the hospital as well as at The Attic. She was active with several “card clubs” in Glendive and treasured her friendships through those activities. Dorothy enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, and canning; sharing the product of her eﬀorts with family, friends and neighbors gave her great joy. Dorothy and Chuck owned and operated D’s Chuckwagon food truck at local events for number of years.
Additionally, Dorothy was a talented seamstress, and crocheted countless baby afghans and lap robes, which were donated to several diﬀerent organizations in Glendive and across the state.
She is survived by her children, Char (Ron) Roller of Beloit WI, Dorothy (Craig) Thompson of Jeﬀerson City MT, Jaci (Jeﬀ) Schweitzer of Laurel MT, John (Carrie Kinsey) Wieland of Billings MT, and Carla (Greg) Haas of Fort Wayne IN, as well as being beloved “Nanny” to 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, siblings Marie Wieland of Dickinson ND, Larry (Judy) Marquart of Glendive, Donna Wadnizak of Fargo ND, Diane Johnson and Terry (Hank) Fichter of Gillette WY, sister-in-law Martha Marquart of Dickinson ND, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Charles Wieland, grandson Shawn Wieland, great-grandson Asher Thompson, her parents, one brother Leonard Marquart, two brothers-in- law, Milton Wieland and Harry Wadnizak, as well as sister-in-law Frances Wieland.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers a donation to the Glendive Hospital Auxiliary or Sacred Heart Parish, Glendive in her honor.