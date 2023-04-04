Dorothy Wieland

Dorothy Ann Wieland, 87 of Glendive, Montana passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 27, 2023 at St. Vincent’s Healthcare in Billings, Montana. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Friday, July 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM, with luncheon to follow in the church basement. Visitation and fellowship for Dorothy will be 5:00 - 7:00 PM Thursday, July 13, 2023 with Rosary to follow at 7:00 PM, at Silha Funeral Home in Glendive. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Dorothy Ann Marquart was born November 10, 1935 in Dodge, North Dakota to Luke Adam and Barbara Ida (Volz) Marquart. Dorothy was raised and educated in Dodge and graduated as Valedictorian of the class of 1954. Dorothy met the love of her life, Charles (C.T.) Wieland, while working as waitress at Binek’s Cafe in Dickinson and they were married November 16, 1954 in Dodge ND. To this union five children were born: Char, Dorothy, Jaci, John and Carla. The family resided in Dickinson until 1965, when they relocated to Glendive Montana. Dorothy remained in the family home until June 2022 when she moved to Autumn Springs Assisted Living in Billings.