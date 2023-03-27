Gary L. Sodt, age 80 of Richey, Montana, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at the Glendive Medical Center in Glendive, Montana. A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church in Richey with Pastor Paul Sponheim officiating. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Gary Lee Sodt Sr. was born September 2, 1942, in Elgin, Illinois. He was the oldest son of William and Betty (Carlson) Sodt. He was raised in Elgin and attended Elgin High School. Growing up Gary spent a lot of time in Minnesota at his aunt Millie's farm. At 21 years old in 1963, Gary Sodt married the love of his life, Sally Wood at First Methodist Church in Elgin, IL.
They lived in the Elgin area until moving to St. Charles, Illinois in 1968 where he started his business Dunn Rite Drywall, a trade he loved and taught to his firstborn son. He was proud that his son carried on with the business.
In 1982, Gary moved the family to Richey, Montana where they resided together until 2009 when Sally lost her battle with cancer. Prior to owning the Stockman bar for nineteen years in Richey, Gary worked and managed the CQ and Carters Bar in Lambert. He loved the communities of Richey and Lambert; he was a member of the Richey Saddle Club and loved to help his neighbors gather cattle horseback. He also ran a small cattle operation with his youngest son Greg.
Gary loved all types of animals, especially his horses and more recently a stray tom cat. A passion he got from Sally, who took in more than just stray cats but also raccoons and Gary himself. Gary was also well known for his love of mowing. He oftentimes could be found cruising down the streets of Richey scouting for unmowed lawns and a conversation.
In more recent years Gary and his girlfriend Sheryl became snowbirds, traveling to Port Charlotte, Florida, and Apache Junction, Arizona to enjoy the warmer climates away from the Montana winters. Returning to Montana for summers, they could be found at Rock Creek Marina, charming the residents on the side-by-side. One favorite memory of Sheryl’s is their Mardi Gras experience in New Orleans, Louisiana.
In all his life, Gary was constantly doing one thing or another, he never let the grass grow beneath him, in the figurative and literal sense. He was one in a billion, and he will be truly missed. Gary has been described as ‘one of the last superstars’, his one-of-a-kind personality and sense of humor will live on through his children and grandchildren.
Gary was preceded in death by his wife Sally, his two brothers William Jr. and James, his parents William and Betty, and one grandson Matthew (Matt) Mavity. Survivors include one daughter, Michelle Marie Lobdell, and her husband Cody of Hysham, Montana; two sons, Gary Lee Sodt Jr. and his wife Jan of Hampshire, Illinois, and Greg Lee Sodt and his wife Tracey of Richey, Montana; eight grandchildren: Matt (deceased), Dustin, Gage, Peyton, Gary, Kody, Jess, and Joe; and eight great-grandchildren, Shannah, Madison, Kylee, Tripp, Luxx, Vera, Trey, and Violet.