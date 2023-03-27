Sodt

Gary L. Sodt, age 80 of Richey, Montana, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at the Glendive Medical Center in Glendive, Montana. A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church in Richey with Pastor Paul Sponheim officiating. Silha Funeral Home of Glendive has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Gary Lee Sodt Sr. was born September 2, 1942, in Elgin, Illinois. He was the oldest son of William and Betty (Carlson) Sodt. He was raised in Elgin and attended Elgin High School. Growing up Gary spent a lot of time in Minnesota at his aunt Millie's farm. At 21 years old in 1963, Gary Sodt married the love of his life, Sally Wood at First Methodist Church in Elgin, IL.

